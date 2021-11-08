Revolution Medicines to Participate in Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing targeted drugs to inhibit frontier targets that drive and sustain RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the upcoming Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will be the featured participant in a fireside chat at the event.



Details of these company’s participation are as follows:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Conference Date: November 15-17, 2021

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 2:40 p.m. Eastern on Monday, November 15, 2021

Format: Virtual conference

