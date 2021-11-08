Fossil Group, Inc. Announces Closing of $150 Million Offering of Senior Notes Due 2026, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) (“Fossil Group” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its underwritten registered public offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 7.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”), including the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional $10 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.



The Notes are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “FOSLL” following the closing date of this offering.

The offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $145.1 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commission, but before expenses and fees. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under the Company’s Term Credit Agreement and for general corporate purposes.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Co., L.L.C. acted as book-running managers for this offering. InspereX LLC acted as lead manager and Aegis Capital Corp., Alexander Capital L.P., Brownstone Investment Group, LLC, Colliers Securities LLC, Huntington Securities, Inc., Revere Securities LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-managers.

The Notes were offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 30, 2021. The offering of the Notes was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus, each of which was previously filed with the SEC.

Copies of the base prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc. by phone at (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts and sunglasses. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Notes offering. Because these forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Fossil Group’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021 as supplemented by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers of this release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on, the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.