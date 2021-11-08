authID.ai Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

Corporate Rebrand, Nasdaq Uplist and Verified™ Launch Set Stage For Growth

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 5:00 p.m. EDT

DENVER, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (www.authid.ai) [Nasdaq:AUID] (formerly Ipsidy) a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The Company made substantial progress during the quarter and year to date on its multi-pronged strategy to rebrand itself under the name authID.ai, and drive key product development, sales and marketing initiatives.

“Our vision is to help every organization “Recognise their Customers” and eliminate the friction, loss of privacy and customer abandonment that comes with legacy password structures,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “We know that businesses must defend against ever-growing cyber threats, but one-time passwords and challenge questions are vulnerable to hackers and often frustrate customers and can lead to lost business. Verified™ by authID—which captures a selfie seamlessly in a web-browser and verifies identity to a secure, cloud-biometric—offers a superior, frictionless, authentication solution.

Importantly, our successful launch of Verified™ as a replacement for one-time passwords (OTP) at Money 20/20 at the end of October validated our view of the meaningful market demand for authID.ai’s cloud-biometrics. We look forward to continuing the momentum we created at this event in conjunction with our expanded sales efforts and compelling new marketing campaigns,” added Thimot.

Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Total revenue for the three and nine-month periods in 2021 was $0.5 million and $1.7 million respectively, compared with $0.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively for same periods in 2020.

Net loss for the three and nine-month periods was $5.2 million and $10.7 million respectively, compared with a net loss before taxes for the same periods in 2020 of $1.9 million and $9.2 million, respectively.

Basic and diluted net loss per share was $0.24 and $0.52 for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.11 and $0.52 in the same periods in 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 was $2.8 million and $5.4 million, respectively compared to $1.3 million and $4.1 million in the same periods in 2020, respectively. The increased adjusted EBITDA loss reflects increased investment in product management, sales and marketing and technology during the period.

Closed a public offering of approximately $11.5 million from existing and new investors in August 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2021 was $9.2 million.



Please refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

Highlights And Accomplishments For The Quarter And Subsequent Weeks

Rebranded the Company as authID.ai and uplisted to NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol of AUID.

Launched Verified ™ at Money 20/20 USA by emphasizing the importance of replacing OTPs and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) with biometric identity authentication in the cloud, and offering competitive pricing and introductory trial periods.

at Money 20/20 USA by emphasizing the importance of replacing OTPs and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) with biometric identity authentication in the cloud, and offering competitive pricing and introductory trial periods. Built out the senior leadership team with the addition of Peter Curtis as Chief Marketing Officer, Jeremiah Mason as Senior Vice President Product and Steven Fazio as Senior Vice President Sales. Each of these professionals bring deep industry experience and a track record of success spearheading significant growth at market-leading technology companies.

Launched services with Hamilton Reserve Bank, a global bank on the Temenos Infinity platform, to provide the bank’s international clientele with a secure frictionless onboarding and passwordless banking experience. The full complement of authID’s biometric identity verification and authentication solutions are now easily available to institutions using Temenos’ core banking systems around the world.

Announced that CU NextGen, a leading provider of next generation technology solutions and platforms to US-based credit unions deployed authID’s biometric identity verification solution to transform the way its credit union clients recognize their members—both digitally and in person. CU NextGen launched its first credit union in the quarter, and plans to roll out authID’s services to additional clients across the United States.

Continued development of innovative improvements to the authID.ai Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform and products, with the goal of working toward a true self-service model for Verified™ customers.

About authID.ai:

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID.ai’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate all usernames and passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Powered by the most sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID ultimately aims to re-establish security and trust between businesses and their customers by helping to protect sensitive personal data. For more information, go to: www.authID.ai

Forward Looking Statements

Information contained in this announcement may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations of both Ipsidy Inc. dba authID.ai and its business partners, future service launches with customers, the outcome of pilots and new initiatives and customer pipeline are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions regarding authID.ai’s present and future business strategies, and the environment in which authID.ai expects to operate in the future, which assumptions may or may not be fulfilled in practice. Implementation of some or all of the new services referred to is subject to regulatory or other third party approvals. Actual results may vary materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risk factors, including the risk that implementation, adoption and offering of the service by customers, consumers and others may take longer than anticipated, or may not occur at all; changes in laws, regulations and practices; changes in domestic and international economic and political conditions, the as yet uncertain impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and others. Additional risks may arise with respect to commencing operations in new countries and regions, of which AuthID.ai is not fully aware at this time. See the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2020 filed at www.sec.gov and other documents filed with the SEC for other risk factors which investors should consider. These forward-looking statements speak only as to the date of this announcement and cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance. authID.ai expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement to reflect any changes in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Non-GAAP Financial Information.



The Company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this statement. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, provides useful information about our period-over-period results. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it provides additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and is also frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of comparable companies. We also rely on Adjusted EBITDA as a primary measure to review and assess the operating performance of our company and our management team in connection with our executive compensation. These non-GAAP key business indicators, which include Adjusted EBITDA, should not be considered replacements for and should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) stock-based compensation expense (stock options and restricted stock) and (6) certain other items management believes affect the comparability of operating results. Please see Table 1 below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

TABLE 1

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (A Non-GAAP Measure)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Net loss $ (5,198,905 ) $ (1,918,239 ) $ (10,746,514 ) $ (9,217,108 ) Add Back: Interest Expense 25,780 212,658 579,768 701,861 Debt extinguishment – loss/(gain) (485,762 ) - (971,522 ) 985,842 Warrant exercise inducement expense - - - 366,795 Severance cost - - - 426,175 Other expense/(income) (6,736 ) (16,779 ) (14,394 ) (51,445 ) Depreciation and amortization 319,017 276,232 943,436 923,563 Taxes 2,974 11,074 12,516 23,540 Impairment loss - - - 1,035,629 Stock compensation 2,533,943 112,125 4,795,069 741,668 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (2,809,689 ) $ (1,322,929 ) $ (5,401,641 ) $ (4,063,480 )

IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

- CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 9,233,399 $ 3,765,277 Accounts receivable, net 170,291 72,986 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease 78,731 72,682 Inventory 214,289 254,951 Other current assets 929,692 237,769 Total current assets 10,626,402 4,403,665 Property and Equipment, net 127,705 97,829 Other Assets 73,243 240,223 Intangible Assets, net 3,657,569 4,527,476 Goodwill 4,183,232 4,183,232 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion 362,185 422,021 Total assets $ 19,030,336 $ 13,874,446 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,122,257 $ 2,665,132 Notes payable obligation, current portion 3,126 5,947 Capital lease obligation, current portion 20,813 39,232 Convertible debt 662,000 - Deferred revenue 369,708 237,690 Total current liabilities 3,177,904 2,948,001 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion - 10,562 Notes payable, net of discounts and current portion - 487,339 Convertible debt - 5,800,976 Other liabilities - 47,809 Total liabilities 3,177,904 9,294,687 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 23,198,419 and 19,642,401 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2,319 1,964 Additional paid in capital 124,609,145 102,651,304 Accumulated deficit (108,980,665 ) (98,234,151 ) Accumulated comprehensive income 221,633 160,642 Total stockholders’ equity 15,852,432 4,579,759 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,030,336 $ 13,874,446

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Products and services $ 516,218 $ 501,700 $ 1,657,296 $ 1,587,330 Lease income 12,131 13,992 37,833 43,270 Total revenues, net 528,349 515,692 1,695,129 1,630,600 Operating Expenses: Cost of Sales 121,509 114,985 494,558 532,506 General and administrative 5,331,159 1,527,723 10,308,785 5,400,639 Research and development 419,313 308,038 1,088,496 928,778 Impairment loss - - - 1,035,629 Depreciation and amortization 319,017 276,232 943,436 923,563 Total operating expenses 6,190,998 2,226,978 12,835,275 8,821,115 Loss from operations (5,662,649 ) (1,711,286 ) (11,140,146 ) (7,190,515 ) Other Expense: Warrant inducement expense - - - (366,795 ) Extinguishment of debt - gain (loss) 485,762 - 971,522 (985,842 ) Other income 6,736 16,779 14,394 51,445 Interest expense, net (25,780 ) (212,658 ) (579,768 ) (701,861 ) Other income (expense), net 466,718 (195,879 ) 406,148 (2,003,053 ) Loss before income taxes (5,195,931 ) (1,907,165 ) (10,733,998 ) (9,193,568 ) Income Tax Expense (2,974 ) (11,074 ) (12,516 ) (23,540 ) Net loss $ (5,198,905 ) $ (1,918,239 ) $ (10,746,514 ) $ (9,217,108 ) Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 22,088,865 18,237,647 20,703,970 17,664,446

See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Note: Following the reverse stock split in June 2021, all per share and weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to reflect the lower number of common stock outstanding in all periods.