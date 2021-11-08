Marathon Digital Holdings Appoints Adam Swick to Vice President of Strategy

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company has appointed Adam Swick as vice president of strategy. Swick, who is a non-executive officer, will report to CEO Fred Thiel and will be responsible for evaluating opportunities to help grow the Company through business strategy, strategic partnerships, M&A activity, and other means.

Swick is an experienced investor, startup operator, and management consultant with extensive experience in corporate strategy and cryptocurrency. Prior to joining Marathon, he served as a principal at Refinery Ventures, an early stage VC firm, where he was responsible for identifying, analyzing, and recommending business strategies to accelerate the growth of all companies in Refinery’s portfolio. Before Refinery, Swick was the director of strategic finance at Kraken Digital Asset Exchange, where he managed the company’s balance sheet, debt program, investor relations, and all forecasting activities. Prior to Kraken, he founded Swick Capital, a crypto-asset hedge fund, worked at Pritzker Group Venture Capital in Chicago, where he evaluated early stage investment opportunities, and was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group, where he consulted for a variety of Fortune 500 clients in industries such as healthcare, consumer goods, information technology, and nonprofits. Swick holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS in finance from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“As Marathon strengthens its position as one of the leading bitcoin miners in North America, we are continuing to explore new means of growing our business and improving our operational efficiency,” said Fred Thiel, Marathon’s CEO. “Adam has been involved in cryptocurrency since 2013 and mining since early 2017. His passion for bitcoin mining and the expertise and strategic thinking he has developed over his career uniquely align with our Company’s mission and priorities. We are very pleased to have him join Marathon, and on behalf of our entire organization, I’d like to officially welcome him aboard.”

Swick commented, “Marathon is quickly emerging as one of the more prominent companies in Bitcoin. Given the Company’s successful track record and the growth it is undergoing over the next year, it is an incredibly exciting time to be joining the team. I look forward to working alongside the management team to help propel Marathon to the next level.”

Investor Notice

Forward-Looking Statements

