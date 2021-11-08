Sonoco to Acquire Assets of D&W Paper Tubes

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, today announced it has acquired the assets of D&W Paper Tubes, Inc., a Chatsworth, GA-based manufacturer of sustainable industrial paper tubes and cores.



Founded in 2000, D&W is a family-owned company that produces 100-percent recycled paperboard convolute tubes, spiral-wound cores and yarn tubes primarily serving the carpet and textile industry from operations at its Chatsworth facility. The company expects to produce approximately $18 million in sales in 2021.

“D&W is complementary to our Industrial Paper Packaging segment and further strengthens our position serving the carpet and textile market in Northeast Georgia. In addition to acquiring an attractive book of business, we expect to drive meaningful business synergies from our integrated industrial products operations in the Southeast,” said Howard Coker, Sonoco President and Chief Executive Officer.