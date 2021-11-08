Ryan Lawrence Named General Counsel at Shift

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience, announced today the appointment of Ryan Lawrence as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.



“We are very excited to welcome Ryan as the newest member of Shift’s senior management team,” said Jeff Clementz, Shift’s President. “His broad legal experience and breadth of knowledge will be instrumental in accelerating Shift’s growth.”

Lawrence brings to the position over fifteen years of leadership experience across a large international law firm and multiple public companies. Most recently, he served as Deputy General Counsel, Corporate at Cushman & Wakefield and was previously Partner in the Corporate and Securities Group at Mayer Brown LLP. Lawrence’s in-house experience also includes Assistant General Counsel at Royal Caribbean and Chief Legal Officer at Textura, where he led the legal effort in its 2013 IPO and sale to Oracle in 2016. Lawrence earned his J.D. from University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and B.S. from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"I am delighted to join the Shift team and lead its legal organization in this exciting phase of the company’s trajectory,” said Lawrence. “Shift is completely reimagining what the used car buying and selling experience looks like, and I look forward to continuing to build on that innovation.”

Lawrence’s appointment was effective Nov. 1, 2021.

About Shift

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, please visit www.shift.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. Such forward looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of Shift’s business are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) Shift’s ability to sustain its current rate of growth, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, Shift’s ability to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that Shift may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) the operational and financial outlook of Shift; (5) the ability for Shift to execute its growth strategy; (6) Shift’s ability to purchase sufficient quantities of vehicles at attractive prices; and (7) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Shift. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Shift undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.