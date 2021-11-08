Intricon Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN), an international joint development manufacturer engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing, and packaging miniature interventional, implantable and body-worn medical devices, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Revenue of $31.1 million, a 13.5% increase compared to the prior year period

Gross profit margin of 23.1%, compared to 26.3% in the prior year period

GAAP net income of $337,000 versus net income of $644,000 in the prior year period

Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $1.7 million versus $2.4 million in the prior year period

Cash and investment securities of $33.1 million as of September 30, 2021

Completed Summative Usability Validation for self-fitting hearing aid technology clinical trial

“Strong customer demand persisted in each of our core markets throughout the third quarter, leading to another period of year-over-year and sequential revenue growth. Our business continued to see increased order flow in our diabetes business, expansion in our hearing health pilot programs with a ramp up in activity ahead of the final OTC regulation, along with sustained growth in our interventional catheter business,” said Scott Longval, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While on-going impact from pandemic-related supply chain and labor shortages resulted in margin pressure, we view this as transitory and are actively implementing measures that we believe will mitigate these constraints to meet the demand of our customers.

“As we enter the final quarter of the year, I’m more encouraged than ever by several exciting catalysts on the horizon that we are tracking for accelerated growth,” Longval concluded.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Net revenue for the third quarter 2021 increased 13.5% to $31.1 million versus $27.4 million in the comparable prior-year period. The increase was primarily driven by our Diabetes, Interventional Catheter and Surgical Navigation markets.

Diabetes revenue increased 24.2% to $18.0 million compared to $14.5 million in the prior-year third quarter. The growth was primarily attributable to the continued launch success of the Medtronic MiniMed™ 780G in certain international markets and the Medtronic MiniMed™ 770G in the U.S.

Interventional Catheter revenue increased 22.2% to $3.4 million from $2.8 million in the comparable prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by the continued expansion of Medtronic’s Chocolate™ balloon manufactured by Emerald Medical Systems (EMS).

Surgical Navigation revenue was $2.0 million an increase of 31% year-over-year and 18% sequentially from the second quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by added production capacity as the company worked through specific labor challenges faced earlier in the year.

Hearing Health revenue decreased 14.3% to $4.7 million compared to $5.5 million in the prior-year third quarter. The primary driver in this market was supply chain input constraints, which we have mostly addressed in early Q4. As orders continue to remain strong, we anticipate Hearing Health to rebound in the 2021 4th quarter.

Gross Profit Margin and Operating Expenses

Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 23.1%, compared to 26.3% in the prior-year third quarter. The lower margin was due, in part, to supply chain constraints, higher labor costs and product mix.

Operating expenses were flat for the third quarter at $6.7 million dollars for both the current and prior-year periods. During the 2021 third quarter we reduced the EMS earnout liability by approximately $460,000, which was offset by increased business development and marketing investments.

GAAP Net Income

The company posted GAAP net income of $337,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021, versus net income of $644,000 or $0.07 per diluted share, for the 2020 third quarter.

Non-GAAP Income

The company posted non-GAAP adjusted net income of $1.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021, versus net income of $2.4 million or $0.25 per diluted share, for the 2020 third quarter. See “Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share” in the tables that follow.

Guidance

Intricon expects 2021 revenue to range between $123 million to $125 million, representing year-over-year growth of 20-22%. This compares to the previous 2021 guidance range of $121 million to $125 million, or 18-22% year-over-year growth.

Conference Call

Intricon will hold a conference call today, November 8, 2021, beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 795-7248 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9160 for international callers, using conference ID: 1489078. A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” sections of the company’s website at: www.Intricon.com.

Use of non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures include:

Adjusted net income

Adjusted net income per diluted share

These non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for expenses and gains that the company believes do not reflect the company’s core operating performance. The company has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because the company believes this presentation, when reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors in evaluating the company’s operational performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial, operational and planning decisions, including with respect to incentive compensation. The company believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency with respect to the company’s results of operations and that these measures are useful for period-to-period comparison of results and trends. The company further believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors in comparing the company’s financial results with the financial results of other companies.

The company periodically reassesses the components of non-GAAP adjustments for changes in how the company evaluates Intricon’s performance, changes in how the company makes financial and operational decisions, and considers the use of these measures by Intricon’s competitors and peers to ensure the adjustments are still relevant and meaningful.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures, or considered in isolation, for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will not be affected by similar items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release and in Intricon’s other public filings and releases that are not historical facts or

that include forward-looking terminology, including estimates of future results, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are beyond Intricon’s control, including without limitation, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures taken in response, and may cause Intricon’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, performance and achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information becomes available, future developments occur or otherwise.

About Intricon Corporation

Intricon is a Joint Development Manufacturer that integrates components and assemblies to advance micro-medical technology across a range of device platforms for global customers. Intricon approaches each engagement with an all-in commitment, working with customers every step of the way- from the earliest idea stages to ongoing production - in order to advance program performance and deliver results. With a focus on key device platforms, Intricon helps advance clinical outcomes by always looking ahead with proactive support and resources through integration of its core competencies. Intricon has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. The company's common stock trades under the symbol "IIN" on the NASDAQ Global Market.

INTRICON CORPORATION

MARKET REVENUE

(Unaudited)

THIRD QUARTER YEAR TO DATE ($ in 000's) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Diabetes $ 18,025 $ 14,518 24.2 % $ 51,636 $ 41,569 24.2 % Interventional Catheters 3,439 2,815 22.2 % 11,439 3,961 188.8 % Other Medical 3,846 3,316 16.0 % 10,314 9,595 7.5 % Hearing Health Value Based DTEC 800 953 -16.1 % 2,687 3,513 -23.5 % Hearing Health Value Based ITEC 1,298 1,779 -27.0 % 5,853 3,888 50.5 % Hearing Health Legacy OEM 2,610 2,759 -5.4 % 8,235 6,444 27.8 % Professional Audio Communications 1,032 1,227 -15.9 % 2,869 3,502 -18.1 % Total $ 31,050 $ 27,367 13.5 % $ 93,033 $ 72,472 28.4 %

INTRICON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (unaudited) September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 31,050 $ 27,367 $ 93,033 $ 72,472 Cost of goods sold 23,865 20,169 69,766 54,096 Gross profit 7,185 7,198 23,267 18,376 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,048 1,365 6,051 5,038 General and administrative 3,943 3,654 11,992 11,673 Research and development 1,173 1,458 3,775 3,868 Other operating (income) expenses (457 ) 253 1,066 253 Restructuring charges - - - 1,171 Acquisition costs - - - 493 Total operating expenses 6,707 6,730 22,884 22,496 Operating income (loss) 478 468 383 (4,120 ) Interest (expense) income, net (9 ) 41 (32 ) 322 Other (expense) income, net (93 ) 192 (261 ) 293 Income (loss) before income taxes 376 701 90 (3,505 ) Income tax expense 8 47 178 94 Net income (loss) 368 654 (88 ) (3,599 ) Less: Income allocated to non-controlling interest 31 10 40 17 Net income (loss) attributable to Intricon shareholders $ 337 $ 644 $ (128 ) $ (3,616 ) Income (loss) per share attributable to Intricon shareholders: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.07 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) Average shares outstanding: Basic 9,104 8,936 9,059 8,877 Diluted 9,624 9,272 9,059 8,877

INTRICON CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,020 $ 8,608 Restricted cash 647 672 Short-term investment securities 20,044 19,793 Accounts receivable, net of $71 and $210 of reserves, respectively 9,676 10,115 Inventories 22,231 19,513 Contract assets 11,464 9,107 Other current assets 2,175 1,466 Total current assets 79,257 69,274 Property, plant and equipment 47,722 45,661 Less: Accumulated depreciation 33,838 31,484 Net property, plant and equipment 13,884 14,177 Goodwill 13,873 13,714 Intangible assets, net 9,515 10,785 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,236 6,701 Investment in partnerships 538 570 Long-term investment securities - 5,085 Other assets, net 1,110 990 Total assets $ 123,413 $ 121,296 Current liabilities: Current financing leases $ 5 $ 21 Current operating leases 1,910 2,156 Accounts payable 10,321 8,670 Accrued salaries, wages and commissions 5,054 3,581 Other accrued liabilities 4,230 4,235 Total current liabilities 21,520 18,663 Noncurrent operating leases 3,446 4,726 Other postretirement benefit obligations 352 385 Accrued pension liabilities 776 907 Deferred tax liabilities, net 1,028 1,018 Other long-term liabilities 3,414 4,398 Total liabilities 30,536 30,097 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 20,000 shares authorized; 9,114 and 8,951 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9,114 8,951 Additional paid-in capital 91,027 89,702 Accumulated deficit (6,938 ) (6,810 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (419 ) (679 ) Total shareholders' equity 92,784 91,164 Non-controlling interest 93 35 Total equity 92,877 91,199 Total liabilities and equity $ 123,413 $ 121,296

INTRICON CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)