Allakos Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allakos Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Recent Accomplishments

Presented data at American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting from prospective study showing high prevalence rates of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EG/EoD) with systemic evaluation. Forty-five percent (45%, 181/405) of patients with moderate-to-severe unexplained gastrointestinal symptoms who underwent upper endoscopy with biopsy met the diagnostic criteria for EG/EoD. This data suggests that these conditions are significantly underdiagnosed and may be a common cause of moderate-to-severe gastrointestinal symptoms.



Upcoming 2021 Milestones

Topline data from a Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with EG/EoD expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early in the first quarter of 2022.

Topline data from a Phase 2/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of lirentelimab in patients with EoE expected in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early in the first quarter of 2022.

Initiation of a Phase 2/3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of subcutaneous lirentelimab in patients with EG and/or EoD expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Initiation of a Phase 2 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in a non-eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $43.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $30.4 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $13.2 million.

General and administrative expenses were $19.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.1 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $7.0 million.

Allakos reported a net loss of $62.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $42.1 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $20.6 million. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $1.16 for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $0.86 in the same period in 2020.

Allakos ended the third quarter of 2021 with $505.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

About Allakos

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company’s lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.allakos.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Allakos’ progress and business plans, the expected timing of anticipated study results and plans relating to its future clinical trials. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to: Allakos’ stages of clinical drug development; Allakos’ ability to timely complete clinical trials for, and if approved, commercialize lirentelimab (AK002), its lead compound; Allakos’ ability to obtain required regulatory approvals for its product candidates; uncertainties related to the enrollment of patients in its clinical trials; Allakos’ ability to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates in its clinical trials; uncertainties related to the success of later-stage clinical trials, regardless of the outcomes of preclinical testing and early-stage trials; market acceptance of Allakos’ product candidates; uncertainties related to the projections of the size of patient populations suffering from the diseases Allakos is targeting; Allakos’ ability to advance additional product candidates beyond lirentelimab; Allakos’ ability to obtain additional capital to finance its operations; and other important risk factors set forth in Allakos’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2021, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Allakos to differ materially from those contained in Allakos’ forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Allakos specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Allakos’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

ALLAKOS INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses Research and development $ 43,560 $ 30,380 $ 123,460 $ 77,011 General and administrative 19,056 12,055 51,936 35,701 Total operating expenses 62,616 42,435 175,396 112,712 Loss from operations (62,616 ) (42,435 ) (175,396 ) (112,712 ) Interest income 74 766 307 4,039 Other expense, net (187 ) (417 ) (407 ) (529 ) Net loss (62,729 ) (42,086 ) (175,496 ) (109,202 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable

securities (13 ) (620 ) 11 30 Comprehensive loss $ (62,742 ) $ (42,706 ) $ (175,485 ) $ (109,172 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (3.27 ) $ (2.24 ) Weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 54,069 48,950 53,644 48,819







ALLAKOS INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,420 $ 207,177 Investments in marketable securities 231,187 451,820 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,843 10,270 Total current assets 531,450 669,267 Property and equipment, net 40,329 8,345 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,174 39,731 Other long-term assets 12,125 2,275 Total assets $ 621,078 $ 719,618 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,808 $ 13,960 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 31,815 8,490 Total current liabilities 40,623 22,450 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 55,902 42,773 Total liabilities 96,525 65,223 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 54 53 Additional paid-in capital 1,042,940 997,298 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 19 8 Accumulated deficit (518,460 ) (342,964 ) Total stockholders’ equity 524,553 654,395 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 621,078 $ 719,618



