Reed’s, Inc. Nominates Rhonda Kallman as a Member of the Board of Directors

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (“Reed’s) (Nasdaq: REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announced that Rhonda Kallman will be added to the board of directors' slate of nominees standing for election at the Reed's 2021 annual stockholders meeting. The other nominees, all of whom currently serve on Reed’s board, are John Bello, Norman E. Snyder, Jr., Lewis Jaffe, James C. Bass and Louis Imbrogno, Jr. Kallman, has been nominated to fill the seat left vacant by Scott R. Grossman, who, as previously reported, is retiring as a director as of the 2021 annual meeting date.



Kallman has over 35 years of experience in the alcohol beverage industry and is considered one of America’s beverage industry thought leaders. In 1984, she co-founded The Boston Beer Company and served as EVP, overseeing sales & marketing as well as the company’s human capital. Kallman was instrumental in paving the way for craft beer acceptance by making it available throughout the US while educating consumers on American craft beer superiority. In addition, as the pioneering women in the beer industry, she was able to lead the way for other women to earn the respect and credibility they deserve. In 2012, Kallman founded Boston Harbor Distillery, makers of craft whiskey, gin, rum, liqueurs, and other inventive spirits in a historic location on Boston’s southernmost waterfront.

“Rhonda brings beverage breadth, depth and experience to Reeds. She strengthens our team operationally and strategically as we continue to develop and bring “everything ginger” products to market,” said John Bello, chairman of Reed’s board of directors.

Kallman commented “Reed’s powerful brand and unique portfolio of high-quality products have a tremendous consumer following and are well positioned for significant growth. I look forward to working closely with this talented team to continue the growth well into the future.”

“Given new professional responsibilities, I’m required to devote more time away from Reed’s, but I will continue to be a meaningful supporter and shareholder. Rhonda Kallman will be a great addition to the team and I’m confident Reed’s is well-positioned to build on the many initiatives enacted to create shareholder value.” said Grossman.

Bello added, “We would like to thank Scott Grossman for his strong support and service to the board and company.”

The annual meeting is expected to be held virtually on or about December 21, 2021

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

The Reed’s® brand is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s® portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage afficionados, Flying Cauldron™ is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

