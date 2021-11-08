Quotient Limited Provides Business Update and Delays Releasing Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Executive Leadership Team: Recent new hires will support anticipated rapid growth and help lead future development

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company (Quotient or the Company), headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced that it will provide a business update as scheduled tomorrow, November 9th 2021 but the release of its second quarter fiscal 2022 results will be delayed. The Company is currently working through a non-cash technical accounting adjustment relating to bifurcation of the Senior Secured Notes and related Royalty Right Agreement. This will result in an adjustment of the Company’s previously issued financial statements included in the Company’s fiscal year 2021 annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Form 10-Q. The Company provided an update on recent key achievements and other business developments while reaffirming its outlook for fiscal year 2022.



Executive Leadership Team



In the second quarter, the Company made substantial progress in constituting its new management team with a view to enabling the commercialization of its initial MosaiQ products, pursuing new applications for its MosaiQ platform and pursuing new growth strategies for its Alba by Quotient business. The incoming executive leadership team members bring deep industry knowledge and proven track records of success.



“As we embark on a new phase, we have realigned the organization to accelerate the execution of strategic priorities. We have supplemented our executive management committee with four new members to meet our expanding needs as a public company and to better serve our customers,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient Limited.



MosaiQ Solution



Transfusion Dx Updates – The Company has continued to make significant progress towards commercialization of its blood transfusion diagnostics products.

Immunohematology (IH): The Expanded IH CE regulatory dossier has been submitted. The submission includes results from the three-site, prospective EU performance evaluation trial which included more than 4500 random blood donors.

Submitted for approval 20 individual specificities a 25% increase compared to the previously published microarray panel Antigen performance demonstrated on average 99.5% or greater for most specificities



The Expanded IH CE regulatory dossier has been submitted. The submission includes results from the three-site, prospective EU performance evaluation trial which included more than 4500 random blood donors.

“With the MosaiQ solution and our Expanded IH microarray, our customers would receive results for 20 individual specificities from a single sample of less than 2mls. This would represent a significant advance in the simplification of the operations in a blood donor testing laboratory,” said Manuel O. Méndez, Chief Executive Officer of Quotient Limited.

Serological Disease Screening (SDS): Expanded SDS field trials are on track to commence in Q2 CY 2022 and Anti-HIV and anti-HCV antibody tests are currently in development, observing 100 % sensitivity and greater than 99.8 % specificity. Anti-Syphilis T. pal. and HBsAg tests are progressing well to complete initial blood donor screening panel.



Commercial Execution – In the second quarter, the Company has been pursuing opportunities to acquire new customers for the expanded IH microarray product.

Tenders/Evaluations: Six MosaiQ tender evaluations at five locations are in progress

Six MosaiQ tender evaluations at five locations are in progress Distribution: Multiple distributors identified with more than 100 qualified customer targets excluding tenders

New Market Segments – Quotient is pursuing various potential ways to leverage MosaiQ’s multiplexed antibody and antigen immunoassay capabilities beyond transfusion, and pursuant to that initiative the Company has begun developing potential new solutions for the Clinical Diagnostics market.

Clinical Dx: Quotient’s new-product research team has demonstrated MosaiQ’s ability to detect food and environmental allergens. This development has potential as a product for the $2B Allergy IVD market.



Quotient’s new-product research team has demonstrated MosaiQ’s ability to detect food and environmental allergens. This development has potential as a product for the $2B Allergy IVD market. Pharma/BioPharma: Earlier this year, Quotient entered into a proof-of-concept MosaiQ microarray development agreement with Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V., to develop a human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine discriminatory microarray. Due to the need for commercial serology assays for anticipated vaccine trials, Janssen Vaccines & Prevention B.V. part of the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, selected MosaiQ as a technology for this application.

Alba by Quotient – Unaudited revenues exceeded guidance and continued to drive double digit growth. Alba generated $9.2 million in product sales in Q2 FY 22, growing 15.9% over Q2 of FY 21

Product expansion: Product portfolio expansion in development can bring value added to the Company’s commercial network and OEM partners

Product portfolio expansion in development can bring value added to the Company’s commercial network and OEM partners Geographic expansion: Several Alba by Quotient products placed on the market in Germany and Spain

Several Alba by Quotient products placed on the market in Germany and Spain OEM: Alba’s sales to OEM customers grew 18.6% in the second quarter versus a decline of -5.3% in the first quarter



Financial Position: Successful amendment in early October of the terms of our Senior Secured Notes postponed mandatory principal payments and final maturity, thereby reducing the Company’s near-term cash obligations by approximately $60 million, which significantly boosted the Company's liquidity.

Negotiated amendment of Senior Notes Indenture, postponing principal payments

by 18 months

by 18 months Received payout of $5.4 million in August and September related to the Credit Suisse Supply Chain Finance Funds. Remaining outstanding balance of $23.6 million.

Delayed Q2 Fiscal 2022 results: The Company is working through non-cash technical accounting correction of an error relating to its Senior Secured Notes and related Royalty Right Agreements, to account for them as separate instruments rather than as a single instrument. The adjustments would be non-cash items and will result in a restatement of the Company’s previously issued financial statements included in the Company’s fiscal year (FY) 2021 annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Form 10-Q. The estimated impact is anticipated to be below 5% of net loss and total liabilities in each year presented in the FY21 Form 10-K. The financial impact on prior periods is considered immaterial.

Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 remains unchanged

Total product sales of Alba by Quotient reagents continue to be expected in the range of $35.5 to $36.5 million compared to product sales in fiscal 2021 of $34.5 million. No other revenues are expected.

Capital expenditures in the range of $5 to $10 million.

Average monthly cash use for operations in the range of $6.5 to $7 million (excluding debt service cost and capital expenditures)



Alba by Quotient product sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 are expected to be within the range of $9.1 to $9.7 million, compared with $8.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

The Company does not provide guidance on the operating loss.

Quarterly product sales can fluctuate depending upon the shipment cycles for red blood cell-based products, which account for approximately two-thirds of current product sales. These products typically experience 13 shipment cycles per year, equating to three shipments of each product per quarter, except for one quarter per year when four shipments occur. The timing of shipment of bulk antisera products to OEM customers may also move revenues from quarter to quarter. Some seasonality in demand is also experienced around holiday periods in both Europe and the United States. As a result of these factors, Quotient expects to continue to see seasonality and quarter-to-quarter variations in product sales.

