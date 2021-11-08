AppFolio, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

AppFolio's operating results for the third quarter of 2021 are summarized in the tables accompanying this press release. The Company nevertheless urges investors to read its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 1, 2021, as well as its more detailed third quarter 2021 results that will be included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which will be filed with the SEC today. These periodic report filings, together with other documents the Company files with the SEC from time to time, will be accessible on AppFolio's website, http://ir.appfolioinc.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of November 8, 2021, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2021 follows:

  • Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $355 million to $357 million.
  • Diluted weighted average shares are expected to be approximately 36 million for the full year.

About AppFolio, Inc.
AppFolio provides innovative software, services and data analytics to the real estate industry. Our cloud-based business management solutions are designed to enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and enable exceptional customer service. Today our core solutions include AppFolio Property Manager, AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, and AppFolio Investment Management. In addition, the Company offers a variety of Value+ services that are designed to enhance, automate and streamline essential processes and workflows for our customers. AppFolio was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. Learn more at www.appfolioinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts," “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's future or assumed revenues and weighted-average outstanding shares, as well as its future growth and success.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, which will be filed with the SEC today, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except par values)

 September 30,
2021		 December 31,
2020
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$84,444  $140,263 
Investment securities—current76,034  28,256 
Accounts receivable, net12,184  10,057 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets24,714  20,777 
     Total current assets197,376  199,353 
Investment securities—noncurrent9,287  6,770 
Property and equipment, net28,177  26,439 
Operating lease right-of-use assets42,597  30,561 
Capitalized software development costs, net40,711  35,459 
Goodwill56,147  56,147 
Intangible assets, net12,864  16,357 
Deferred income taxes—noncurrent12,834  12,181 
Other long-term assets7,394  6,213 
     Total assets$407,387  $389,480 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$2,493  $1,040 
Accrued employee expenses—current25,785  18,888 
Accrued expenses13,090  14,069 
Deferred revenue2,738  2,262 
Income tax payable186  9,095 
Other current liabilities4,910  4,451 
     Total current liabilities49,202  49,805 
Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent2,059   
Operating lease liabilities56,559  40,146 
Deferred income taxes—noncurrent7,868  13,609 
     Total liabilities115,688  103,560 
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 25,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020   
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 19,610 and 19,148 shares issued as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; 19,191 and 18,729 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively2  2 
Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 15,453 and 15,659 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively2  2 
Additional paid-in capital164,740  161,247 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income(17) 56 
Treasury stock, at cost, 419 shares of Class A common stock as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020(25,756) (25,756)
Retained earnings152,728  150,369 
     Total stockholders’ equity291,699  285,920 
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$407,387  $389,480 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
        
Revenue$95,809  $84,086  $263,770  $237,624 
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)38,730  32,752  104,847  89,124 
Sales and marketing19,362  14,894  53,255  43,117 
Research and product development16,500  13,454  46,389  36,794 
General and administrative13,404  12,946  40,971  36,303 
Depreciation and amortization7,826  6,680  22,844  19,751 
     Total costs and operating expenses95,822  80,726  268,306  225,089 
(Loss) income from operations(13) 3,360  (4,536) 12,535 
Other (loss) income, net(353) 187,747  705  187,759 
Interest income (expense), net65  (853) 173  (1,909)
(Loss) income before (benefit from) provision for income taxes(301) 190,254  (3,658) 198,385 
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes(160) 52,578  (6,017) 39,469 
Net (loss) income$(141) $137,676  $2,359  $158,916 
        
Net (loss) income per common share:       
Basic$  $4.01  $0.07  $4.64 
Diluted$  $3.86  $0.07  $4.46 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:       
Basic34,614  34,296  34,525  34,241 
Diluted34,614  35,665  35,695  35,662 



Stock-Based Compensation Expense
(in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Costs and operating expenses:       
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)$575  $452  $1,509  $1,098 
Sales and marketing738  367  1,587  1,069 
Research and product development1,451  474  3,522  1,348 
General and administrative1,299  1,803  3,435  3,293 
Total stock-based compensation expense$4,063  $3,096  $10,053  $6,808 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Cash from operating activities       
Net income$(141) $137,676  $2,359  $158,916 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization7,826  6,680  22,844  19,751 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets913  902  2,312  2,973 
Deferred income taxes(308) 36,015  (6,394) 22,878 
Stock-based compensation4,063  3,096  10,053  6,808 
Gain on sale of business(21) (187,636) (380) (187,636)
Other309  200  89  170 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:       
Accounts receivable2,657  2,907  (1,350) (2,229)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(1,387) (567) (3,558) (859)
Other assets(199) (213) (1,181) (320)
Accounts payable83  502  1,384  695 
Accrued employee expenses—current(1,303) 1,202  6,335  1,919 
Accrued expenses1,621  1,397  (1,426) 5,931 
Deferred revenue(335) 283  (302) 815 
Income tax payable120    (8,909)  
Accrued employee expenses—noncurrent1,091    2,059   
Operating lease liabilities310  (1,043) 1,995  (1,135)
Other liabilities499  16,439  529  16,539 
     Net cash provided by operating activities15,798  17,840  26,459  45,216 
Cash from investing activities       
Purchases of available-for-sale investments(18,748) (16,490) (167,041) (29,879)
Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments1,000    43,198  13,942 
Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments47,004  5,550  73,754  13,300 
Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets(2,362) (2,245) (5,166) (16,551)
Capitalization of software development costs(6,600) (6,988) (18,511) (19,697)
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash divested  191,427    191,427 
     Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities20,294  171,254  (73,766) 152,542 
Cash from financing activities       
Proceeds from stock option exercises145  73  791  402 
Tax withholding for net share settlement(403) (1,269) (9,303) (10,959)
Payment of contingent consideration      (5,977)
Proceeds from issuance of debt  562    50,752 
Principal payments on debt  (97,747)   (99,565)
Purchase of treasury stock      (4,194)
     Net cash used in financing activities(258) (98,381) (8,512) (69,541)
     Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash35,834  90,713  (55,819) 128,217 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash       
Beginning of period49,046  53,751  140,699  16,247 
End of period$84,880  $144,464  $84,880  $144,464 