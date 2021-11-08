Palomar Holdings, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Update

~Planned Leadership Succession of President ~



LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or the “Company”) announced that Jon Christianson, the Company’s Chief Underwriting Officer, will succeed Heath Fisher as President, effective upon Mr. Fisher’s previously announced resignation on April 1, 2022. The Company also announced that Robert Beyerle, Palomar’s Senior Vice President of Inland Marine, will succeed Mr. Christianson as Chief Underwriting Officer, effective upon Mr. Christianson’s appointment as President.

“I am pleased to report that Jon Christianson, our current Chief Underwriting Officer, will step into Heath’s role as President in the second quarter of 2022”, commented Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mac Armstrong. “Jon was the third employee at Palomar and like Heath he has been instrumental to our success. I am also pleased to report that Robert Beyerle, our Senior Vice President of Inland Marine, will become our Chief Underwriting Officer. Robert has an incredible underwriting background and is the architect of our highly successful Inland Marine department. I am thrilled to continue to work side by side with Jon and Robert as Palomar continues to grow and evolve.”

Mr. Christianson has served as the Company’s Chief Underwriting Officer since August 2020 and as the Chief Operating Officer since joining the Company in February 2014 to September 2020. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Christianson served as a Vice President of Holborn Corporation from April 2010 to December 2013. Mr. Christianson started his career with John B. Collins Associates in Minneapolis in 2002, where he serviced both casualty and property business. Mr. Christianson earned a bachelor’s degree in Economics from St. Olaf College.

Mr. Beyerle has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Inland Marine since January 2019. Prior to joining the Company Mr. Beyerle spent 16 years at Great American Insurance Company, most recently as a Divisional Senior Vice President in their Property & Inland Marine Division. Mr. Beyerle's insurance experience includes three years as a commercial insurance producer at Acordia Southeast. Mr. Beyerle earned a bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and holds Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) designations.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company, have a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

