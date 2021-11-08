HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), a holding company with operations in homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Third Quarter 2021 - Financial Results

In the third quarter of 2021, the company experienced a net loss of $4.9 million or $0.72 diluted loss per share compared with net income of $15.4 million or $1.70 diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020. The prior year quarter included a one-time gain of $37.0 million on an involuntary sale of real estate. Adjusted net loss (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $3.5 million or $0.64 diluted loss per share compared with income of $14.4 million or $1.60 diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2020. This press release includes an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Even though the company recorded a net loss in the third quarter, book value per share increased by approximately 16% to $30.39 per share. A contributing factor to the increase was the conversion or exchange of a portion of the company’s convertible notes into or for common stock. In the third quarter, holders of the company’s convertible notes converted or exchanged $82.8 million in principal into approximately 1.36 million of the company’s common shares. The transactions increased shareholders’ equity by approximately $81.1 million (net of related transaction expenses). Additionally, these transactions decreased long-term debt by $82.5 million, accounting for a significant portion of the reduction of over 50% from the second quarter of 2021. The company recognized debt conversion expenses of approximately $1.3 million on these transactions in the third quarter. After these transactions, the number of common shares outstanding increased from 8,265,640 at the end of June 30, 2021 to 9,591,079 at the end of September 30, 2021.

Subsequent to third quarter, in the month of October the company converted or exchanged an additional $28 million principal amount of debt into approximately 459,000 of the company’s common shares.

Consolidated gross written premiums of $174.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased 49.6% from $116.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was due to the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company, policies transitioned from Gulfstream Property & Casualty Insurance Company and a quota share reinsurance arrangement with United Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $149.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 increased 40.4% from $106.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by the growth in Homeowners Choice gross premiums earned from $86.8 million to $98.3 million and the growth of TypTap gross premiums earned from $19.9 million to $51.5 million.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $55.6 million from $44.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 as a result of the growth in both TypTap and Homeowners Choice and represented 37.1% and 41.5%, respectively, of gross premiums earned. Premiums ceded for reinsurance included a prorated share of an $8 million increase resulting from a periodic true-up of total insured value attributable to the growth of the company.

Net investment income increased to $2.5 million from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in income from limited partnership investments, real estate investments and an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture offset by a decrease in interest income from fixed-maturity security investments.

Net realized investment gains for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $1.2 million from $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to net gains from selling equity securities.

Net unrealized investment losses were $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared with $1.3 million of net unrealized investment gains for the third quarter of 2020.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $62.7 million compared with $51.7 million in the same period of 2020. The increase in the dollars of losses was attributable to the company’s growing premium base, storm related losses of $6.5 million from events in our four northeastern states, and $6.5 million of losses from the re-estimation of losses from Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Eta.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $23.3 million compared with $14.2 million in the same quarter of 2020. The increase relates to the growth of TypTap and the amortization of increased costs associated with the quota share arrangement with United.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Financial Results

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 totaled $5.8 million or $0.22 diluted earnings per share compared with $24.9 million or $3.03 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in net income was primarily due to an increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses of $44.7 million, a one-time gain of $37.0 million on an involuntary sale of real estate included in the company’s 2020 results, and a $30.5 million increase in policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses, offset by an increase in net premiums earned of $77.5 million and a $12.6 million increase in income from our investment portfolio.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $6.3 million or $0.15 diluted earnings per share compared with $25.3 million or $3.07 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2020. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the nine-month periods increased 32.9% to $485.1 million in 2021 from $364.9 million in 2020. The increase was due to the continued growth of TypTap, policies transitioned from Gulfstream and to a quota share reinsurance arrangement with United.

Consolidated gross premiums earned for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased to $420.2 million from $306.9 million during the same nine-month period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to the quota share arrangement with United and the growth of TypTap’s business.

Premiums ceded for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $145.1 million or 34.5% of gross premiums earned compared with $109.3 million or 35.6% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2020. Premiums ceded for reinsurance included a prorated share of an $8 million increase resulting from a periodic true-up of total insured value attributable to the growth of the company.

Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $9.7 million compared with $3.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The $6.5 million increase was primarily due to losses from limited partnership investments in 2020 due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and a net gain of $2.8 million recognized in 2021 for a real estate investment legal settlement.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $164.3 million and $119.7 million, respectively. The increase in the dollars of losses was attributable to the company’s growing premium base, losses of $6.5 million from events in our four northeastern states, and $10.8 million of losses from the re-estimation of losses from Hurricane Sally and Tropical Storm Eta.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $69.6 million compared with $39.0 million in the same nine-month period in 2020. The increase relates to the growth of TypTap, and the amortization of increased costs associated with a quota share arrangement with United.

Management Commentary

“As TypTap continues to expand, we are making important investments to maximize TypTap’s opportunity,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “We are confident the long-term payback on these investments will outweigh any short-term impact.”

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. owns subsidiaries engaged in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology services. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company that is expanding nationwide to provide homeowners and flood insurance. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $45,016 and $70,265, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $588, respectively) $ 46,053 $ 71,722 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $46,771 and $47,029, respectively) 50,223 51,130 Limited partnership investments 26,039 27,691 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 370 705 Real estate investments 73,663 74,472 Total investments 196,348 225,720 Cash and cash equivalents 569,134 431,341 Restricted cash 2,400 2,400 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 463 588 Income taxes receivable — 4,554 Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $3,756 and $2,053, respectively) 43,078 68,382 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 47,968 36,376 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 9,658 14,127 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $44 and $85, respectively) 39,468 71,019 Deferred policy acquisition costs 47,129 43,858 Property and equipment, net 13,946 12,767 Right-of-use-assets - operating leases 2,576 4,002 Intangible assets, net 10,807 3,568 Funds held in trust for assumed business 79,965 — Other assets 13,174 22,611 Total assets $ 1,076,114 $ 941,313 Liabilities and Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 203,177 $ 212,169 Unearned premiums 334,299 269,399 Advance premiums 19,062 11,370 Assumed reinsurance balances payable 88 87 Reinsurance payable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 4,727 — Accrued expenses 15,187 10,181 Income taxes payable 3,574 — Deferred income taxes, net 3,708 11,925 Revolving credit facility — 23,750 Long-term debt 78,083 156,511 Lease liabilities - operating leases 2,578 4,014 Other liabilities 31,372 40,771 Total liabilities 695,855 740,177 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 87,731 — Equity: Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 9,591,079 and 7,785,617

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital 39,905 — Retained income 250,808 199,592 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 799 1,544 Total stockholders' equity 291,512 201,136 Noncontrolling interests 1,016 — Total equity 292,528 201,136 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,076,114 $ 941,313



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 149,809 $ 106,694 $ 420,191 $ 306,862 Premiums ceded (55,577 ) (44,231 ) (145,112 ) (109,304 ) Net premiums earned 94,232 62,463 275,079 197,558 Net investment income 2,520 1,832 9,749 3,244 Net realized investment gains (losses) 1,232 177 4,952 (632 ) Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (1,869 ) 1,340 (649 ) (581 ) Credit losses on investments — (70 ) — (596 ) Policy fee income 1,000 895 2,962 2,571 Gain on involuntary conversion — 36,969 — 36,969 Other 2,102 421 3,502 1,591 Total revenue 99,217 104,027 295,595 240,124 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 62,664 51,743 164,332 119,664 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 23,340 14,210 69,574 39,027 General and administrative personnel expenses 11,537 9,871 31,733 27,969 Interest expense 1,664 2,856 5,743 8,846 Loss on repurchases of convertible senior notes — — — 150 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 98 — 98 Debt conversion expense 1,273 — 1,273 — Other operating expenses 5,243 3,713 14,245 10,354 Total expenses 105,721 82,491 286,900 206,108 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,504 ) 21,536 8,695 34,016 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,636 ) 6,146 2,888 9,143 Net (loss) income $ (4,868 ) $ 15,390 $ 5,807 $ 24,873 Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,202 ) — (5,175 ) — Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 833 — 1,196 — Net (loss) income after noncontrolling interests $ (6,237 ) $ 15,390 $ 1,828 $ 24,873 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.72 ) $ 1.97 $ 0.23 $ 3.21 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.72 ) $ 1.70 $ 0.22 $ 3.03 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Loss Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net (loss) income $ (4,868 ) $ 5,807 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,202 ) (5,175 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 774 1,191 Net (loss) income attributable to HCI (6,296 ) 1,823 Less: (Loss) income attributable to participating securities 537 (37 ) Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share: (Loss) income allocated to common stockholders (5,759 ) 8,023 $ (0.72 ) 1,786 7,676 $ 0.23 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options* — — — 182 Warrants* — — — 234 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share: (Loss) income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ (5,759 ) 8,023 $ (0.72 ) $ 1,786 8,092 $ 0.22 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three months ended September 30, 2021, stock options and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income (loss) HCI Group's portion of the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted net income (loss) and GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 GAAP Net (loss) income $ (4,868 ) $ 5,807 Net unrealized investment losses $ 1,869 $ 649 Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ (458 ) $ (159 ) Net adjustment to Net (loss) income $ 1,411 $ 490 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (loss) income $ (3,457 ) $ 6,297



HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the Non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 Loss Shares (a) Per Share Income Shares (a) Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP) $ (3,457 ) $ 6,297 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (2,202 ) $ (5,175 ) Less: TypTap Group's net loss attributable to non-HCI common stockholders and TypTap Group's participating securities 42 41 Net (loss) income attributable to HCI (5,617 ) 1,163 Less: Income attributable to participating securities 482 16 Basic (Loss) Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: (Loss) income allocated to common stockholders (5,135 ) 8,023 $ (0.64 ) 1,179 7,676 $ 0.15 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options* — — — 182 Warrants* — — — 234 Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share before unrealized gains/losses on equity securities: (Loss) income available to common stockholders and assumed conversions $ (5,135 ) $ 8,023 $ (0.64 ) $ 1,179 $ 8,092 $ 0.15 (a) Shares in thousands. * For the three months ended September 30, 2021, stock options and warrants were excluded due to anti-dilutive effect.

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2021 GAAP diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $ (0.72 ) $ 0.22 Net unrealized investment losses $ 0.23 $ 0.08 Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) Net adjustment to GAAP diluted EPS $ 0.08 $ (0.07 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted diluted EPS $ (0.64 ) $ 0.15



