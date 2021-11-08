Nine US Energy Efficiency Companies Have Started Consolidating Their Brands to Veregy

Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine industry-leading energy and engineering companies who have been operating under the Veregy umbrella are eliminating their former names and moving to one unified brand. Each has built award-winning brand recognition in their markets by providing state-of-the-art energy efficiency solutions and design to their clients primarily in the K12, Municipal, Higher Ed, Commercial, and Healthcare spaces. In order to take their individual businesses to the next level, the companies previously merged to offer energy efficiency, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering, smart building technology, distributed energy, electrical vehicle infrastructure, and building design services across the nation. The name of this new unified company, still staffed by the same leadership and nationwide talent, is now Veregy.

It was a strategic decision to benefit their clients and continue geographical and vertical expansion throughout the US. The company now has offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Texas.

The former brand names included CTS Group, Dynamix Engineering, Dynamix Energy Solutions, Enpowered Solutions, Midstate Energy, Urban Energy Solutions, Four Star Fabricators, Four Star Mechanical, and Johnson Melloh Solutions.

“The unification of Veregy brings beneficial brand cohesiveness and unified nationwide services to our clientele. We are still the same great people, providing the same great services, just under one unified name.” – Wes Walker, CEO of Veregy.

About Veregy:

Veregy’s clients have access to an award-winning portfolio of engineering and energy services to address their rapidly growing energy efficiency and long-term master-planning needs. These span eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades; day-to-day facility monitoring and comprehensive solutions in mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, electrical vehicle infrastructure, geothermal; and customized building automation/energy management systems. Veregy is also NAESCO Accredited and on the DOE qualified list of ESCOs. To learn more about Veregy, please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.