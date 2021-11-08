NextNav Named an IDC Innovator for Location and Geospatial Data

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav , a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it’s been recognized as an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Location and Geospatial Data, 2021 (IDC #US47643221, November 2021) report.



“This is a great achievement and validator for the entire NextNav team,” said Ganesh Pattabiraman, founder and CEO of NextNav. “As our company enters a new chapter, we’re energized to continue scaling our technology and partnering across industries to bring next generation location capabilities to the market.”

The report profiles four companies that provide location and geospatial data solutions. The recognition builds on recent industry recognitions for NextNav. Last year, the company was named the top performing solution by researchers in a Department of Transportation evaluation that concluded NextNav demonstrated PNT performance of value in all applicable use case scenarios.

The company has seen widespread adoption of its technology across the adtech, gaming, public safety, and other industries. In the past year, the company has partnered with Gimbal and Atlas Reality , maker of Atlas: Earth, and has made its vertical location capabilities available to millions of software developers through both the Unity Engine and Epic Unreal Engine . In public safety, partners such as FirstNet (Built by AT&T) , Intrepid Systems, Motorola Mobility , 3AM Innovations , and TRX Systems have all leveraged NextNav’s 3D geolocation technology to enhance their location capabilities.

About IDC Innovators:

IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection – chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.

About NextNav

NextNav provides next generation GPS. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. Our revolutionary TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

Source: NN-FIN

Contacts

Chelsea Hoedl

LaunchSquad for NextNav

NextNav@launchsquad.com