Navitas to Showcase Next-Gen Semiconductor Markets at Craig-Hallum Capital Group 12th Annual Alpha Select Conference

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits (“ICs”) has announced that it will take part in the Craig-Hallum Capital Group’s 12th Annual Alpha Select Conference on November 16th.



Craig-Hallum is an idea-driven, research, trading and investment banking firm and the annual Alpha Select Conference connects a select number of companies with a variety of institutional investors and analysts. Companies are selected to participate in the event based on criteria including attractive business models, an ability to offer unique solutions, strong management teams and above average growth prospects.

GaN is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than legacy silicon and enables up to 3x more power and 3x faster charging in half the size and weight. Navitas’ GaNFast™ power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver simple, small, fast and efficient performance. With over 130 patents issued or pending, and significant trade secrets including a proprietary process design kit (PDK), Navitas believes it has a multi-year lead in next-generation GaN power ICs.

“The Alpha Select Conference is a well-respected forum for investors to learn about and appreciate game-changing, sustainable, next-gen technologies and to be invited means to be part of an elite group of innovative companies,” said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. “This is a chance to not only highlight a $13B market for GaN but also a 2.6 Gton CO 2 reduction opportunity as we work to “Electrify Our World™”.

The 12th annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference is an invitation-only digital event that will take place on Tuesday, November 16, from 1pm to 10pm PST.

About Craig-Hallum

Craig-Hallum is an employee-owned, idea-driven research, trading and investment banking firm. Since starting in 1997, we have kept our focus clear: help our clients achieve their goals. The success of our firm depends on our culture and our people. We believe we have some of the best at what they do and we’re committed to working hard and staying true to our business model.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 30 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021, with an enterprise value over $1B and over $320M gross capital raise.

