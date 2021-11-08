Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. Reports Financial and Operating Results for the First Half of 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM, “MEDIROM”), a leading holistic health services provider in Japan, today announced MEDIROM’s interim financial results for the six month ended June 30, 2021.



FY 2021 Interim Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the first half of the year increased by 57.0% to JPY2,127 million (US$19.1 million) from JPY1,356 million in a year ago period, due to the recovery from the COVID-19 negative impact in 2020.





for the first half of the year increased by 57.0% to JPY2,127 million (US$19.1 million) from JPY1,356 million in a year ago period, due to the recovery from the COVID-19 negative impact in 2020. Cost of revenues increased by 39.4% to JPY1,768 million (US$15.9 million) from JPY1,269 million in a year ago period, as a result of the reopening of the salons and salon acquisitions.





increased by 39.4% to JPY1,768 million (US$15.9 million) from JPY1,269 million in a year ago period, as a result of the reopening of the salons and salon acquisitions. SG&A increased by 61.3% to JPY840 million (US$7.5 million) from JPY521 million in a year ago period, as a result of the stock compensation expenses and increased professional fees.





increased by 61.3% to JPY840 million (US$7.5 million) from JPY521 million in a year ago period, as a result of the stock compensation expenses and increased professional fees. Net loss of JPY521 million (US$4.6 million) was recorded due to the increased cost of revenues and SG&A. JPY148 million of the stock compensation expense was one of the major factors of the loss.





of JPY521 million (US$4.6 million) was recorded due to the increased cost of revenues and SG&A. JPY148 million of the stock compensation expense was one of the major factors of the loss. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were negative JPY291 million (US$2.6 million) and minus 13.7%, respectively.





and were negative JPY291 million (US$2.6 million) and minus 13.7%, respectively. Cashflow from Operating Activities was negative JPY348 million (US$3.1 million), mainly due to the decrease in net income.





was negative JPY348 million (US$3.1 million), mainly due to the decrease in net income. Cashflow from Investing Activities was negative JPY410 million (US$3.6 million), primarily due to salon acquisitions.





was negative JPY410 million (US$3.6 million), primarily due to salon acquisitions. Cashflow from Financing Activities was negative JPY 326 million (US$2.9 million), due to the deferred offering costs and bank loan repayment.





was negative JPY 326 million (US$2.9 million), due to the deferred offering costs and bank loan repayment. Net cash decreased by JPY 1,084 million (US$9.7 million).

Corporate Highlights 1H2021

Number of Salons increased by 24 stores to 313 as of June 30, 2021 from 289 stores as of June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to the acquisition of SAWAN in May 2021.





increased by 24 stores to 313 as of June 30, 2021 from 289 stores as of June 30, 2020, primarily attributed to the acquisition of SAWAN in May 2021. Sales per Customer increased by 1.9%, from JPY6,234 in June 2020 to JPY6,350 in June 2021.





increased by 1.9%, from JPY6,234 in June 2020 to JPY6,350 in June 2021. Operation Ratio improved by 7.8 percentage points to 48.6% in June 2021 from 40.8% in the same month of 2020.





improved by 7.8 percentage points to 48.6% in June 2021 from 40.8% in the same month of 2020. Total Customers Served also recovered by 41.9% to 373,723 in the first half of 2021 from 263,351 in the same period in 2020.





also recovered by 41.9% to 373,723 in the first half of 2021 from 263,351 in the same period in 2020. Our mobile application Lav ® is being upgraded for general consumers use on top of the engagement by Specific Guidance Program .





is being upgraded for general consumers use on top of the engagement by . In December 2021, we are planning to launch a self-charging smart bracelet, MOTHER Tracker® in Japan.

Outlook and perspective FY 2021 and FY2022

The Declaration of Emergency for COVID-19 was lifted in October 2021. There is no closed salon.





was lifted in October 2021. There is no closed salon. After observing the KPIs transition in FY2020 and ongoing FY2021, we concluded that our industry is regarded as a necessary service for people’s daily life. We believe that relaxation salon business segment will continue to stay stable, and that we can generate reasonable profit by controlling the cost and expenses.





in FY2020 and ongoing FY2021, we concluded that our industry is regarded as a necessary service for people’s daily life. We believe that relaxation salon business segment will continue to stay stable, and that we can generate reasonable profit by controlling the cost and expenses. We will actively look for the opportunities to grow our salon business through M&A transactions.





transactions. Due to the nature of the Company’s business and its strategy, such as the sale of directly-operated salons to franchisees in the second half of the year and the rise in sales in summer, sales and profits tend to be skewed toward the second half of the year. This trend has been observed for the past 10 years.

Recent Developments

On October 31, 2021, Ms. Miki Aoki, resigned as a member of our board of directors to assume a role as director of our subsidiary, Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. Ms. Aoki indicated that her resignation is not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices. The Company has no immediate plans to replace Ms. Aoki for the time being, however, it will consider nominating a new director(s) for the next annual shareholders meeting. Bell Epoc Wellness Inc. changed its name to Wing Inc. effective November 1, 2020

Comments from the CEO

Kouji Eguchi, Chief Executive Officer of MEDIROM, stated, “I want to emphasize our view of Medirom’s importance to the communities where we have a presence and of our ongoing focus on keeping our employees safe while supporting customers during the pandemic. Throughout 2020, we expanded our business model while operating in the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a level of customer service that our customers have come to know and love.”

“The increase in revenues reflects the foundation we have built and continue to expand upon even during challenging times. At the end of June of this year we had 313 salons, an increase of 24, as compared to 289 at the end of June of last year,” continued Mr. Eguchi. “We are looking forward to the future as we carefully and strategically plan to expand our operations and meet the demand of our partners and customers.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes non-GAAP financial metrics that we use to help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are financial measures that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Definitions for such non-GAAP measures can be found in the Appendix to this presentation. Any non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are in addition to, and not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measure is set forth in the Appendix to this presentation.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and our board of directors. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in and in com paring our financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Undue reliance should not be placed on these measures as the Company’s only measures of operating performance, nor should such measures be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures as used in respect of the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts used by other companies.

(1) For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, see the following table.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except Adjusted EBITDA margin) 2020($) 2020(¥) 2019(¥) Net (loss) income $ (5,225 ) ¥ (539,170 ) ¥ 17,335 Dividend income and interest income (13 ) (1,334 ) (1,338 ) Interest expense 128 13,234 13,591 Gain from bargain purchases — — (6,487 ) Other, net (1,272 ) (131,299 ) (4,153 ) Income tax expense (848 ) (87,519 ) 15,961 Equity in earnings (loss) of investment — — (559 ) Operating income $ (7,230 ) ¥ (746,088 ) ¥ 34,350 Depreciation and amortization 604 62,290 46,174 Losses on sales of directly-operated salons to franchises — — 9,600 Losses on disposal of property and equipment, net and other intangible assets, net 328 33,841 4,631 Impairment loss on long-lived assets 1,031 106,501 44,546 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,267 ) ¥ (543,456 ) ¥ 139,301 Adjusted EBITDA margin (16.3 ) % (16.3 ) % 3.6 %

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by total revenue for the same period.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

MEDIROM operates 316 (as of September 30, 2021) relaxation salons across Japan, Re.Ra.Ku®, being its leading brand, and provides healthcare services. In 2015, MEDIROM entered the health-tech business, and launched new healthcare programs using on-demand training app called “Lav®”, which is developed by the company. MEDIROM also entered the device business in 2020 and is developing a smart tracker “MOTHER Tracker®”. MEDIROM plans to expand the scope of its business to include data analysis utilizing the data it has collected since formation of the company.



MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2021 (UNAUDITED) AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(Yen in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 354,950 ¥ 1,439,733 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowances of ¥5,484 and ¥4,426, respectively 89,416 148,540 Accounts receivable-other 305,851 411,278 Inventories 10,904 7,956 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 111,057 79,717 Total current assets 872,178 2,087,224 Property and equipment, net 330,692 235,930 Goodwill 535,246 150,720 Other intangible assets, net 91,036 97,615 Investments 53,020 500 Long-term accounts receivable-other, net of allowances of ¥125,939 and ¥131,759, respectively 115,247 116,942 Right-of-use asset - operating lease, net 1,709,722 1,578,828 Lease and guarantee deposits 784,796 710,636 Deferred tax assets, net 613,311 655,591 Other assets 94,768 79,480 Total assets ¥ 5,200,016 ¥ 5,713,466 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable ¥ 62,244 ¥ 67,016 Accrued expenses 814,390 889,112 Current portion of long-term borrowings 181,884 242,281 Accrued income taxes 13,211 43,198 Contract liability (current) 92,988 172,063 Advances received 438,482 461,665 Short-term lease liability 702,685 658,320 Other current liabilities 141,550 118,933 Total current liabilities 2,447,434 2,652,588 Long-term borrowings - net of current portion 573,275 668,380 Deposit received 340,525 375,463 Long-term contract liability - net of current portion 297,523 333,978 Long-term lease liability - net of current portion 1,059,530 992,892 Asset retirement obligation 256,967 191,192 Other liabilities 18,693 7,716 Total liabilities 4,993,947 5,222,209 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, no par value; 19,899,999 shares authorized; 4,975,000 shares issued and 4,882,500 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; 9,999,999 shares authorized; 4,915,000 shares issued and 4,822,500 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 1,223,134 1,179,313 Class A common stock, no par value; 1 share authorized; 1 share issued and 1 share outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 100 100 Treasury stock, at cost- 92,500 common shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 (3,000 ) (3,000 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,210,907 1,018,146 Accumulated deficit (2,225,072 ) (1,703,302 ) Total shareholders’ equity 206,069 491,257 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity ¥ 5,200,016 ¥ 5,713,466





MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Yen in thousands, except share and per share data)

Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues: Revenue from directly-operated salons ¥ 1,421,413 ¥ 751,267 Franchise revenue 689,148 593,236 Other revenues 16,918 11,774 Total revenues 2,127,479 1,356,277 Cost of revenues and operating expenses: Cost of revenue from directly-operated salons 1,415,685 866,297 Cost of franchise revenue 335,458 394,906 Cost of other revenues 17,764 8,017 Selling, general and administrative expenses 840,760 521,364 Total cost of revenues and operating expenses 2,609,667 1,790,584 Operating loss (482,188 ) (434,307 ) Other income: Dividend income 2 2 Interest income 506 674 Interest expense (6,683 ) (6,076 ) Gain from bargain purchases 1,014 1,624 Government subsidies 1,065 12,230 Other, net 19,733 1,912 Total other income 15,637 10,366 Loss before income tax expense (466,551 ) (423,941 ) Income tax expense 55,219 19,030 Net loss ¥ (521,770 ) ¥ (442,971 ) Net loss per share Basic ¥ (107.09 ) ¥ (110.12 ) Diluted ¥ (107.09 ) ¥ (110.12 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,872,224 4,022,501 Diluted 4,872,224 4,022,501





MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021

(Yen in thousands, except share data)

Class A Common stock common stock Treasury stock Additional Accumulated Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount paid-in capital deficit Total Balance, December 31, 2020 4,915,000 ¥ 1,179,313 1 ¥ 100 92,500 ¥ (3,000 ) ¥ 1,018,146 ¥ (1,703,302 ) ¥ 491,257 Issuance of common stock for exercise of over-allotment, net of issuance costs 60,000 43,821 — — — — 43,821 — 87,642 Net loss — — — — — — — (521,770 ) (521,770 ) Stock-based compensation — — — — — — 148,940 — 148,940 Balance, June 30, 2021 4,975,000 ¥ 1,223,134 1 ¥ 100 92,500 ¥ (3,000 ) ¥ 1,210,907 ¥ (2,225,072 ) ¥ 206,069





MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Yen in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss ¥ (521,770 ) ¥ (442,971 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,631 33,105 Losses on sales of directly-operated salons to franchisees 49 65 Allowance for doubtful accounts (4,860 ) (5,295 ) Stock-based compensation 148,940 — Losses on disposal of property and equipment, net and other intangible assets, net 1,967 26,913 Gain from bargain purchases (1,014 ) (1,624 ) Deferred income tax expense 42,280 11,046 Other non-cash gains – net 847 121 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable-trade, net 72,839 192,093 Accounts receivable-other 108,981 89,518 Inventories (50 ) (369 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (35,395 ) (37,422 ) Lease and guarantee deposits (16,902 ) 84,323 Accounts payable (8,303 ) (52,394 ) Accrued expenses 106,131 (62,280 ) Accrued income taxes (30,267 ) 3,105 Contract liability (115,531 ) — Advances received (96,535 ) (124,828 ) Other current liabilities 597 (23,476 ) Deposit received (34,938 ) (66,195 ) Other assets and other liabilities – net (4,963 ) 1,704 Net cash used in operating activities (348,266 ) (374,861 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of time deposits (13,201 ) (13,500 ) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits — 10,000 Proceeds from sale of affiliated company securities — 50,000 Acquisition of investment securities (52,520 ) — Acquisition of property and equipment (41,370 ) (70,803 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 3,227 Cost additions to internal use software (7,631 ) (9,492 ) Acquisition of businesses – net of cash acquired (300,843 ) (42,393 ) Proceeds from due from shareholder — 7,966 Payment received on short-term loans receivable 225 225 Payment received on long-term accounts receivable-other, net 5,090 7,515 Net cash used in investing activities ¥ (410,250 ) ¥ (57,255 )





MEDIROM HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)—CONTINUED

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020

(Yen in thousands)