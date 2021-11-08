Atreca to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that it will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Cowen’s 5th Annual IO Next Summit

Monday, November 15th, 2021

Fireside chat time: 10:15 a.m. EST

Stifel Nicolaus Healthcare Conference 1

Monday, November 15th, 2021

Fireside chat time: 3:20 p.m. EST

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

Tuesday, November 30th, 2021

Fireside chat time: 10:55 a.m. EST

Live audio webcasts of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at http://ir.atreca.com. An archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following each live presentation.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca's platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumors. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as our lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions. These statements include those related to our strategy and future plans, including statements regarding the development of ATRC-101 and our preclinical, clinical and regulatory plans and the timing thereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and other matters that are described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Atreca, Inc.

Herb Cross

Chief Financial Officer

info@atreca.com

Investors:

Alex Gray, 650-779-9251

agray@atreca.com

Media:

Rachel Ford Hutman, 301-801-5540

Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

Source: Atreca, Inc.