Mom and Author Laura Dellutri offers 4 Tips to Keep Morning Routines Stress-Free

SPRING HILL, Kan., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the sweeping American Psychological Association Stress in America poll, almost half of parents report higher stress levels compared to pre-pandemic life. The figure is even higher (62%) for parents that still have kids at home for remote learning.



“Ask any mom which part of the day is most stressful, and she will say it's the mornings,” says lifestyle expert and noted author Laura Dellutri. “It can be stressful, getting kids to wake up on time, feeding them breakfast, checking and organizing homework, all while maintaining a tight time schedule.” Here are a few of Laura's tips to help moms take mornings from chaos to calm:

Tip # 1: Prep the Night Before & Peace will Reign in the Morning

Teach children to lay out their clothes, pack their backpacks and even have their shoes ready to go in the morning. Taking 10 minutes before bedtime will save moms 30 minutes of power struggles in the morning.

Tip #2 Use Natural Medicines for a Restful Sleep

Adults need 7-9 hours of sleep, but school age children need more: 8-14 hours per night to feel alert and rested each morning. “For healthier sleep relief, I prefer Melatonin-free SleepCalm by Boiron. It is the pure way to fall asleep and stay asleep without feeling groggy the next day, and that is important,” says Dellutri. Available in formulas for both adults and kids, this homeopathic sleep medicine works by calming occasional sleeplessness and restless sleep without the synthetic hormone melatonin that can cause daytime drowsiness, dizziness, and other unwanted effects.* SleepCalm is formulated with plant-based and other pure active ingredients and contains no artificial sweeteners, flavors, colors, or preservatives. It is non-habit forming and won't interact with other medications a person may already take. SleepCalm melt away tablets, recommended for ages 12 and up, melt in the mouth so there's no need to take them with water. For younger ones, melatonin-free SleepCalm Kids is available in hygienic pre-measured liquid doses that are easy for children ages 3 and up to take (no chewing or swallowing pills). Find at natural products stores, select pharmacies and online. Visit BoironUSA.com/sleepcalm for more info. #FindYourCalm

Tip # 3: Make Morning Meals Fun and Creative

“The secret to keeping kids happy at breakfast is creativity, while keeping it simple,” says Dellutri. Waffles made in the toaster are one of the simplest breakfasts to serve. “I prefer Eggoji waffles. They are a fun twist on the classic homestyle Eggo waffles, with playful animated faces on each waffle. They take breakfast from a high-pressure event to an occasion for parents to create small wins for the whole family,” according to Dellutri.

From the iconic smile with heart eyes or the look of tear-jerking laughter, each box of Eggoji waffles includes up to six different designs to make any plate full of fun. The playful expressions and familiar taste of waffles can help ease morning nerves and fuel the family each day.

For more info and for nutrition information, visit LeggoWithEggo.com .

Tip #4: Pack Your Bag Fashionista Mom

Moms have little time for themselves as they shuffle children to school, sporting events and other social activities. Don’t get caught in uncomfortable shoes and clothing. An easy fix: Travel with a spare bag in the car with comfortable and fashionable basics that adapt to the occasion or make you more comfortable in changing weather. “Don't forget to sport the most comfortable boots during the cold weather season. I like LAMO footwear, with both comfy and fashionable shoes for busy moms. My favorite is the LAMO Tara boot, a go-to boot for busy moms. The faux-fur lining and collar add stylish detail, keeping you fashionable and warm at any event,” adds Dellutri. Find at @lamofootwear or at Lamofootwear.com .

About Laura Dellutri:

Lifestyle expert and author of The Overworked Mom’s Stress Free Homekeeping and Speed Cleaning 101, Laura Dellutri is a nationally known author and “Busy Mom’s Hero” with her tried-and-true tips. She frequently appears on national and local lifestyle television shows, and is an often-cited radio and print contributor.

*Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.

