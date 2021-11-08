KnowBe4 Announces Launch of Proposed Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that it has commenced a follow-on public offering of its Class A common stock pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 filed previously with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Certain existing stockholders of KnowBe4 are offering 7,000,000 shares of Class A common stock. In addition, the underwriters of the offering will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. KnowBe4 will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.



Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and KKR Capital Markets, LLC will act as lead bookrunners for the proposed offering. Canaccord Genuity, Cowen, Needham & Company and Piper Sandler will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 is the leading provider of “new-school” security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Our mission is to enable your employees to make smarter security decisions, every day. Through our subscription-based services, your organization will have access to the leading security awareness training platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements concerning the terms, timing, size and expected closing of the proposed public offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. There can be no assurance that KnowBe4 will be able to complete the offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, which statements apply only as of the date of this press release. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the offering, KnowBe4 and its business can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in KnowBe4’s most recent most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the S-1 for this offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent KnowBe4’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. KnowBe4 expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, except as may be required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ken Talanian

ir@knowbe4.com

Press Contact:

Kathy Wattman

pr@knowbe4.com