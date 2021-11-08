Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results and Updates to 2021 Capital Expenditures Guidance

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced results of operations for the third quarter 2021 and provided an update on 2021 guidance for capital expenditures.



Highlights

Reported average daily production of 17,728 Boepd during third quarter 2021, a 14% increase over second quarter 2021, due largely to facility upgrades at Monument Draw and reduced well downtime

Adjusted EBITDA of $23.0 million, a 63% increase over second quarter 2021

Strong organic deleveraging, reducing net debt by >$10 million during the quarter

Increasing 2021 guidance for total capital expenditures; anticipate spudding first well of 2022 capital program in December 2021

Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The third quarter of 2021 was an exceptional quarter for Battalion as we reported quarter-over-quarter production growth despite the completion of our 2021 capital program in the first half of the year. Our team put a significant amount of effort into facility upgrades in the first half of 2021, and it’s that improved flow assurance and reduced downtime that allowed us to maintain robust production through the quarter. Those strong operational results allowed us to take advantage of an improving commodity price environment as we generated substantial free cash flow and meaningfully paid down debt.”

Mr. Little continued, “As we enter the last quarter of 2021, our focus is clear: continue to optimize our operations as we prepare to accelerate activity in 2022 and beyond. On the production front, our field team remains diligent in their efforts to improve flow assurance and manage operating expenses despite a rising service cost environment. On the development side, as we work to finalize our 2022 capital program, we are taking important steps to mitigate cost increases by advance purchasing materials and protecting our cash flows through increased hedging activity. Additionally, we recently secured a rig contract as we aim to accelerate our 2022 capital program by spudding in December. As such, we have increased our 2021 capex guidance by $5 million.”

Mr. Little continued, “We are proud of our recent results, and our goal is to build on this momentum as we move forward.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the third quarter 2021 were 17,728 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (53% oil) and $80.8 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 17,076 Boepd (56% oil) and $39.8 million, respectively, during the third quarter 2020. The increase in revenues in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to the third quarter 2020 is primarily attributable to an approximate $24.25 per Boe increase in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges).

Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 98% of the average NYMEX oil price during the third quarter of 2021. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $22.4 million during the third quarter 2021.

Lease operating and workover expense was $7.95 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 and $7.00 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted G&A was $2.11 per Boe in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.09 per Boe in the third quarter of 2020 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported net income to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 of $13.1 million and net income per basic and diluted share of $0.80 and $0.79, respectively. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported net income to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2021 of $9.7 million, or $0.60 per basic share and $0.59 per diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, was $23.0 million as compared to $14.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, Battalion had $155.0 million of borrowings and $2.0 million of outstanding letters of credit issued under the Senior Revolving Credit Facility resulting in unused borrowing capacity of $18.0 million based on a borrowing base of $175.0 million. Total liquidity at September 30, 2021, inclusive of $1.9 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $19.9 million.

In September 2021, the Company entered into the Fifth Amendment to its Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement which, among other things, modified the limits on swap agreements. Additionally, redeterminations of the borrowing base occur semi-annually on May 1 and November 1, with the lenders and the Company each having the right to one interim unscheduled redetermination between any two consecutive semi-annual redeterminations. The lenders have agreed to postpone the fall redetermination until December 2021.

Paycheck Protection Program Loan

Effective August 13, 2021, the principal amount of the Company’s Paycheck Protection Program Loan was reduced to approximately $0.2 million by the Small Business Administration and the Company recorded a gain on the extinguishment of the forgiven portion of the PPP Loan and related accrued interest of $2.1 million. The gain is presented in “Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt” in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

2021 Guidance

Total capital expenditures guidance has been increased to $45.0 to $55.0 million as Battalion anticipates spudding the first well of its 2022 capital program in December 2021.

Hedging Update

As of November 8, 2021, Battalion had 7,837 barrels per day (Bbl/d) of oil hedged for the fourth quarter of 2021 at an average price of $43.96 per barrel. Battalion also had basis and roll swaps in place for 7,837 Bbl/d in the fourth quarter of 2021 at ($0.25) per barrel and ($0.39) per barrel, respectively.

As of November 8, 2021, Battalion had 11,391 million British thermal units per day (MMBtu/d) of natural gas hedged for the fourth quarter of 2021 at an average price of $2.71 per MMBtu. The Company also had WAHA basis differential swaps in place for 11,391 MMBtu/d for the fourth quarter of 2021 at an average swap price of ($0.24) per MMBtu/d.

The Company has also entered into a significant amount of crude oil and natural gas hedges for 2022 – 2025 during the fourth quarter 2021, details of which may be found in our recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 60,023 $ 33,638 $ 153,228 $ 91,313 Natural gas 9,435 1,912 23,839 3,102 Natural gas liquids 11,046 3,896 22,806 10,086 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 80,504 39,446 199,873 104,501 Other 312 384 827 1,222 Total operating revenues 80,816 39,830 200,700 105,723 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 11,979 10,091 31,615 32,880 Workover and other 990 905 2,317 2,767 Taxes other than income 3,082 2,722 9,186 7,130 Gathering and other 15,934 13,500 43,436 39,275 Restructuring — — — 2,580 General and administrative 4,491 4,111 13,349 13,237 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,885 15,755 32,729 48,167 Full cost ceiling impairment — 128,336 — 188,443 Total operating expenses 47,361 175,420 132,632 334,479 Income (loss) from operations 33,455 (135,590 ) 68,068 (228,756 ) Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts (20,571 ) (15,843 ) (119,371 ) 67,695 Interest expense and other (1,900 ) (1,692 ) (5,017 ) (4,889 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 2,068 — 2,068 — Total other income (expenses) (20,403 ) (17,535 ) (122,320 ) 62,806 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,052 (153,125 ) (54,252 ) (165,950 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — — — — Net income (loss) $ 13,052 $ (153,125 ) $ (54,252 ) $ (165,950 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.80 $ (9.45 ) $ (3.34 ) $ (10.24 ) Diluted $ 0.79 $ (9.45 ) $ (3.34 ) $ (10.24 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,270 16,204 16,257 16,204 Diluted 16,428 16,204 16,257 16,204





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,868 $ 4,295 Accounts receivable, net 40,162 32,242 Assets from derivative contracts 813 8,559 Prepaids and other 1,195 2,740 Total current assets 44,038 47,836 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 550,522 509,274 Unevaluated 76,136 75,494 Gross oil and natural gas properties 626,658 584,768 Less - accumulated depletion (327,233 ) (295,163 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 299,425 289,605 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 3,106 3,535 Less - accumulated depreciation (1,012 ) (1,149 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,094 2,386 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 110 4,009 Operating lease right of use assets 811 310 Other assets 2,737 2,351 Total assets $ 349,215 $ 346,497 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 60,403 $ 58,928 Liabilities from derivative contracts 74,287 22,125 Current portion of long-term debt 149 1,720 Operating lease liabilities 365 403 Total current liabilities 135,204 83,176 Long-term debt 155,000 158,489 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 9,536 4,291 Asset retirement obligations 11,786 10,583 Operating lease liabilities 446 — Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,273,913 and 16,203,979 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 331,660 330,123 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (294,419 ) (240,167 ) Total stockholders' equity 37,243 89,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 349,215 $ 346,497





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 13,052 $ (153,125 ) $ (54,252 ) $ (165,950 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,885 15,755 32,729 48,167 Full cost ceiling impairment — 128,336 — 188,443 Stock-based compensation, net 481 620 1,560 1,793 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts (1,816 ) 21,128 69,053 (24,029 ) Reorganization items, net — (717 ) — (6,440 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (2,068 ) — (2,068 ) — Accrued settlements on derivative contracts (203 ) 125 6,769 474 Other income (expense) 58 (184 ) (229 ) 280 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 20,389 11,938 53,562 42,738 Changes in working capital (2,357 ) (7,164 ) (6,430 ) 5,140 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,032 4,774 47,132 47,878 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (9,611 ) (5,319 ) (47,204 ) (96,483 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties 21 3,000 947 3,500 Funds held in escrow and other 11 (29 ) 9 480 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,579 ) (2,348 ) (46,248 ) (92,503 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 63,000 38,000 145,000 119,209 Repayments of borrowings (71,021 ) (39,000 ) (148,021 ) (83,000 ) Other (22 ) — (290 ) (32 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8,043 ) (1,000 ) (3,311 ) 36,177 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 410 1,426 (2,427 ) (8,448 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,458 401 4,295 10,275 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,868 $ 1,827 $ 1,868 $ 1,827





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 872 877 2,396 2,589 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,589 2,266 6,777 6,437 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 327 316 812 917 Total (MBoe) 1,631 1,571 4,338 4,579 Average daily production (Boe/d) 17,728 17,076 15,890 16,712 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 68.83 $ 38.36 $ 63.95 $ 35.27 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.64 0.84 3.52 0.48 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 33.78 12.33 28.09 11.00 Total per Boe 49.36 25.11 46.07 22.82 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (24.19 ) $ 5.33 $ (20.33 ) $ 15.96 Natural gas (per Mcf) (0.50 ) 0.27 (0.24 ) 0.37 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — — — Total per Boe (13.73 ) 3.36 (11.60 ) 9.54 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 44.64 $ 43.69 $ 43.62 $ 51.23 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.14 1.11 3.28 0.85 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 33.78 12.33 28.09 11.00 Total per Boe 35.63 28.47 34.47 32.36 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 7.34 $ 6.42 $ 7.29 $ 7.18 Workover and other 0.61 0.58 0.53 0.60 Taxes other than income 1.89 1.73 2.12 1.56 Gathering and other, as adjusted (1) 9.77 8.59 10.01 7.83 Restructuring — — — 0.56 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.11 2.09 2.64 2.09 Depletion 6.57 9.76 7.39 10.25 (1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 2.75 $ 2.61 $ 3.08 $ 2.89 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.29 ) (0.39 ) (0.36 ) (0.39 ) Non-recurring professional fees and other: Cash (0.35 ) (0.13 ) (0.08 ) (0.41 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.11 $ 2.09 $ 2.64 $ 2.09 Gathering and other, as reported $ 9.77 $ 8.59 $ 10.01 $ 8.58 Rig termination and stacking charges and other — — — (0.75 ) Gathering and other, as adjusted(3) $ 9.77 $ 8.59 $ 10.01 $ 7.83 Total operating costs, as reported $ 22.36 $ 19.93 $ 23.03 $ 20.81 Total adjusting items (0.64 ) (0.52 ) (0.44 ) (1.55 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(4) $ 21.72 $ 19.41 $ 22.59 $ 19.26

(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.

(4) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ 13,052 $ (153,125 ) $ (54,252 ) $ (165,950 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ (7,416 ) $ 19,354 $ 58,986 $ (26,201 ) Natural gas 5,600 1,774 10,067 2,172 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge (1,816 ) 21,128 69,053 (24,029 ) Full cost ceiling impairment — 128,336 — 188,443 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (2,068 ) — (2,068 ) — Restructuring — — — 2,580 Rig termination and stacking charges — — — 3,383 Non-recurring professional fees and other 568 210 347 1,944 Selected items, before income taxes (3,316 ) 149,674 67,332 172,321 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Selected items, net of tax (3,316 ) 149,674 67,332 172,321 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (1)(2) $ 9,736 $ (3,451 ) $ 13,080 $ 6,371 Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ 0.80 $ (9.45 ) $ (3.34 ) $ (10.24 ) Impact of selected items (0.20 ) 9.24 4.14 10.63 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2) $ 0.60 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.39 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ 0.79 $ (9.45 ) $ (3.34 ) $ (10.24 ) Impact of selected items (0.20 ) 9.24 4.14 10.63 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2)(3) $ 0.59 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.80 $ 0.39 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 18,032 $ 4,774 $ 47,132 $ 47,878 Changes in working capital 2,357 7,164 6,430 (5,140 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 20,389 11,938 53,562 42,738 Cash components of selected items 771 802 (6,422 ) 13,423 Income tax effect of selected items — — — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1)(2) $ 21,160 $ 12,740 $ 47,140 $ 56,161

(1) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the periods.

(3) The impact of selected items for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.4 million and 16.2 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ 13,052 $ (153,125 ) $ (54,252 ) $ (165,950 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,904 1,964 5,238 5,520 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,885 15,755 32,729 48,167 Full cost ceiling impairment — 128,336 — 188,443 Stock-based compensation 481 620 1,560 1,793 Interest income (3 ) (273 ) (212 ) (602 ) Restructuring — — — 2,580 Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (2,068 ) — (2,068 ) — (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (9 ) — (15 ) 52 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (1,816 ) 21,128 69,053 (24,029 ) Rig termination and stacking charges — — — 3,383 Non-recurring professional fees and other 568 210 347 1,944 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 22,994 $ 14,615 $ 52,380 $ 61,301





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes approximately $6.6 million and $22.9 million, respectively, of net proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ 13,052 $ (33,929 ) $ (33,375 ) $ (63,757 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,904 1,838 1,496 1,853 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,885 11,249 10,595 13,886 Full cost ceiling impairment — — — 26,702 Stock-based compensation 481 485 594 785 Interest income (3 ) (84 ) (125 ) (171 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt (2,068 ) — — — (Gain) loss on sale of other assets (9 ) (2 ) (4 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (1,816 ) 34,817 36,052 30,172 Non-recurring professional fees and other 568 (273 ) 52 (658 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 22,994 $ 14,101 $ 15,285 $ 8,812 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 61,192

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019(1) Net income (loss), as reported $ (153,125 ) $ (127,316 ) $ 114,491 $ (125,826 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,964 1,842 1,714 1,430 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 15,755 14,382 18,030 19,996 Full cost ceiling impairment 128,336 60,107 — — Stock-based compensation 620 786 387 — Interest income (273 ) (232 ) (97 ) (128 ) Reorganization items, net — — — 118,664 Restructuring — 2,162 418 1,175 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets — 52 — (6 ) (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — — — (506 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 21,128 67,221 (112,378 ) 18,681 Rig termination and stacking charges — 3,383 — — Non-recurring professional fees and other 210 828 906 (901 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) $ 14,615 $ 23,215 $ 23,471 $ 32,579 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(2)(3) $ 93,880

(1) For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the Adjusted LTM EBITDA as of September 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30,2020 and June 30,2020 includes approximately $6.6 million and $16.4 million of net proceeds, respectively, from hedge monetizations that occurred during the period.

