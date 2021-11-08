Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q3 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30 2021

2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 118,881 $ 77,240 54 % $ 296,947 $ 282,278 5 % Operating income (loss) 6,415 (5,894 ) nm (3,093 ) (32,526 ) (90 %) EBITDA (1) 27,015 17,869 51 % 63,448 61,658 3 % Cashflow 26,253 19,810 33 % 58,047 55,514 5 % Net income (loss) 4,279 (4,602 ) nm (1,464 ) (28,723 ) (95 %) Attributable to shareholders 4,278 (4,618 ) nm (1,409 ) (28,711 ) (95 %) Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.60 $ 0.40 50 % $ 1.41 $ 1.37 3 % Cashflow $ 0.58 $ 0.44 32 % $ 1.29 $ 1.23 5 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income (loss) $ 0.09 $ (0.10 ) nm $ (0.03 ) $ (0.64 ) (95 %) Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 44,921 45,081 0 % 44,737 45,083 (1 %) Diluted 45,164 45,081 0 % 44,965 45,083 0 % September 30

December 31 Financial Position at 2021 2020 Change Total Assets $ 822,898 $ 849,579 (3 %) Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 201,967 238,937 (15 %) Working Capital (2) 138,383 138,940 0 % Net Debt (3) 63,584 99,997 (36 %) Shareholders’ Equity 497,356 510,987 (3 %)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2021 reflect improving industry conditions in North America and lower Australian activity levels as compared to the third quarter of 2020. $4.5 million was recorded during the third quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs compared to $7.4 million of COVID-19 relief received in the third quarter of 2020.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 43,334 $ 16,178 168 % $ 97,645 $ 73,373 33 % EBITDA (1) $ 11,392 $ 3,142 263 % $ 22,368 $ 13,224 69 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 26 % 19 % 37 % 23 % 18 % 28 % Operating days(2) 2,221 717 210 % 4,994 3,323 50 % Canada 1,318 372 254 % 2,965 1,901 56 % United States 610 127 380 % 1,378 495 178 % Australia 293 218 34 % 651 927 (30 %) Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 19,511 $ 22,563 (14 %) $ 19,552 $ 22,080 (11 %) Canada 16,187 14,231 14 % 16,180 16,324 (1 %) United States 19,269 18,307 5 % 19,144 20,487 (7 %) Australia 34,969 39,261 (11 %) 35,774 34,737 3 % Utilization 25 % 8 % 213 % 19 % 12 % 58 % Canada 19 % 5 % 280 % 14 % 9 % 56 % United States 51 % 11 % 364 % 39 % 11 % 255 % Australia 64 % 47 % 36 % 48 % 68 % (29 %) Rigs, average for period 95 98 (3 %) 97 103 (6 %) Canada 77 80 (4 %) 79 81 (2 %) United States 13 13 - 13 17 (24 %) Australia 5 5 - 5 5 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Third quarter drilling activity in North America was higher in 2021 compared to the prior year. Canadian industry activity levels continued to recover from the historic lows of 2020 and market share gains in the United States drove a significant year over year increase in operating days despite a more muted recovery in United States drilling activity relative to Canada. In Australia, third quarter operating days increased in 2021 compared to 2020 as two drilling rigs returned to service following the completion of recertifications and upgrades. One drilling rig was removed from service in Australia during the third quarter of 2021 to complete necessary recertifications and upgrades and is expected to return to service in the first quarter of 2022. Despite a decrease in revenue per operating day arising from year over year changes in the geographic revenue mix and mix of equipment operating, third quarter CDS segment revenue increased by 168% in 2021 compared to 2020. Negatively impacting third quarter 2021 CDS segment results was $0.5 million of non-recurring equipment reactivation costs as several idle drilling rigs were put back into service.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 12,313 $ 5,939 107 % $ 26,101 $ 27,554 (5 %) EBITDA (1) $ 4,638 $ 2,544 82 % $ 9,928 $ 7,275 36 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 38 % 43 % (12 %) 38 % 26 % 46 % Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 9,452 $ 7,463 19 % $ 26,023 $ 28,842 (10 %) Pieces of rental equipment 9,410 10,640 (12 %) 9,410 10,640 (12 %) Canada 8,567 9,710 (12 %) 8,567 9,710 (12 %) United States 843 930 (9 %) 843 930 (9 %) Rental equipment utilization 13 % 7 % 86 % 10 % 9 % 11 % Canada 13 % 7 % 86 % 9 % 7 % 29 % United States 19 % 6 % 217 % 14 % 21 % (33 %) Heavy trucks 80 87 (8 %) 80 87 (8 %) Canada 56 62 (10 %) 56 62 (10 %) United States 24 25 (4 %) 24 25 (4 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Third quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2020 due to higher equipment utilization in Canada and the United States. Canadian activity was bolstered by the commencement of several projects that were delayed during the first half of 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions unrelated to the Company’s operations or personnel. The decrease in the third quarter EBITDA margin percentage as compared to prior year same quarter was due primarily to the mix of equipment operating, equipment reactivation expenses and the receipt of less COVID-19 relief funds.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 38,188 $ 32,282 18 % $ 106,001 $ 103,238 3 % EBITDA (1) $ 5,843 $ 5,722 2 % $ 17,100 $ 16,838 2 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 15 % 18 % (17 %) 16 % 16 % - Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 28,605 35,400 (19 %) 28,605 35,400 (19 %) Canada 12,080 17,300 (30 %) 12,080 17,300 (30 %) United States 16,525 18,150 (9 %) 16,525 18,150 (9 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 53 % 66 % (20 %) 47 % 67 % (30 %) Canada 37 % 52 % (29 %) 33 % 53 % (38 %) United States 78 % 94 % (17 %) 71 % 97 % (27 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 95.5 $ 37.0 158 % $ 95.5 $ 37.0 158 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s third quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales and increased equipment overhaul activity. Compression rental fleet utilization continued to recover during the third quarter of 2021 but remained below prior year levels. Ongoing cost management and increased overhead absorption from higher fabrication activity contributed to a year over year increase in third quarter EBITDA. Third quarter EBITDA margin was lower on a year over year basis due to a $0.8 million provision for bad debt and an increased relative contribution of lower margin fabrication revenue to CPS segment revenue. The fabrication sales backlog continued to strengthen during the third quarter of 2021, increasing by another $38.0 million, or 66%, compared to the $57.5 million backlog at June 30, 2021.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended September 30

Nine months ended September 30

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 25,046 $ 22,841 10 % $ 67,200 $ 78,113 (14 %) EBITDA (1) $ 6,494 $ 7,581 (14 %) $ 16,313 $ 21,071 (23 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 26 % 33 % (21 %) 24 % 27 % (11 %) Service hours(2) 29,927 26,069 15 % 81,060 89,096 (9 %) Canada 15,076 9,226 63 % 40,501 28,969 40 % United States 4,147 1,896 119 % 10,206 8,897 15 % Australia 10,704 14,947 (28 %) 30,353 51,230 (41 %) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 837 $ 876 (4 %) $ 829 $ 877 (5 %) Canada 719 615 17 % 682 643 6 % United States 716 687 4 % 691 733 (6 %) Australia 1,050 1,061 (1 %) 1,072 1,034 4 % Utilization(3) 31 % 23 % 35 % 28 % 26 % 8 % Canada 29 % 18 % 61 % 26 % 19 % 37 % United States 32 % 15 % 113 % 27 % 23 % 17 % Australia 40 % 56 % (29 %) 39 % 65 % (40 %) Rigs, average for period 83 83 - 83 83 - Canada 57 57 - 57 57 - United States 14 14 - 14 14 - Australia 12 12 - 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue increased in the third quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 due to higher production activity levels in North America and increased well abandonment activity in Canada. The year over year decrease in EBITDA and EBITDA margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to decreased activity in Australia and increased North American operating costs that were not fully offset by price increases.

Corporate

Total Energy continued to focus on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the third quarter of 2021. Bank debt was reduced by $7.6 million, or 4%, during the quarter. The Company also purchased 582,900 common shares during the quarter under its normal course issuer bid at an average price of $4.27 (including commissions). There were 44,000,000 common shares outstanding at September 30, 2021.

The Company exited the third quarter of 2021 with $138.4 million of positive working capital (including $25.6 million of cash) and $120 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at September 30, 2021 was 2.80%.

Outlook

Total Energy’s diversified geographic and business exposure provided a measure of stability following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020 and contributed to the generation of significant free cash flow during very difficult industry conditions. A substantial portion of the Company’s free cash flow generated since the 2020 collapse in oil prices has been directed towards debt repayment, with bank debt (net of cash) being reduced from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021 by $87.4 million, or 34%. Such diversity also provides Total Energy with significant leverage to recovering conventional energy industry activity levels, including increased oilfield abandonment and reclamation activity, as evidenced by the Company’s return to profitability in the third quarter of 2021.

In response to increasing demand for drilling rigs and compression rental equipment, Total Energy has increased its 2021 capital expenditure budget by $6.5 million to $33.2 million. Included in the 2021 capital budget is $6.2 million of light duty vehicle capital leases. Excluding capital leases, $17.2 million of capital expenditures have been made to September 30, 2021 and the Company intends to fund the remaining $9.8 million of budgeted 2021 capital expenditures with cash on hand.

While oil and natural gas prices remain elevated and activity levels continue to modestly improve from the historic lows of 2020, activity levels remain subdued relative to prior periods of similarly high oil and natural gas prices. At current commodity prices, Total Energy expects that industry activity levels in all geographies will continue to increase albeit at a measured pace, due in part to the pressure on many oil and natural gas producers to curtail reinvestment. A reduction in energy service industry capacity will serve to offset muted capital expenditure programs as personnel and equipment shortages begin to materialize, particularly in Canada where industry conditions have been challenging for several years.

Given the unique and uncertain environment currently faced by the energy industry, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, debt repayment, disciplined capital deployment and enhancing shareholder returns, including through share repurchases under its recently renewed normal course issuer bid. Total Energy also continues to pursue opportunities to leverage its technologies, expertise and equipment to pursue new business opportunities, including in the areas of alternative resource extraction and emissions reduction and sequestration.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 9, 2021 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until December 9, 2021 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 7881).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2020 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

September 30 December 31 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,569 $ 22,996 Accounts receivable 90,240 73,373 Inventory 99,225 95,586 Prepaid expenses and deposits 8,746 6,876 Income taxes receivable 1,467 1,287 Current portion of lease asset 473 566 225,720 200,684 Property, plant and equipment 584,589 636,996 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred income tax asset 970 57 Lease asset 496 719 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 822,898 $ 849,579 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 63,208 $ 46,410 Deferred revenue 17,588 6,365 Current portion of lease liabilities 3,945 6,417 Current portion of long-term debt 2,596 2,552 87,337 61,744 Long-term debt 193,562 230,517 Lease liabilities 8,405 8,420 Deferred tax liability 36,238 37,911 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 277,121 284,077 Contributed surplus 5,542 4,966 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,737 ) (18,736 ) Non-controlling interest 574 629 Retained earnings 240,856 240,051 497,356 510,987 $ 822,898 $ 849,579

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 118,881 $ 77,240 $ 296,947 $ 282,278 Cost of services 85,255 54,447 219,435 207,613 Selling, general and administration 7,254 5,691 19,862 22,032 Other (income) expense (474 ) 579 (2,654 ) (6,813 ) Share-based compensation 186 21 576 690 Depreciation 20,245 22,396 62,821 91,282 Operating income (loss) 6,415 (5,894 ) (3,093 ) (32,526 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 355 1,367 3,720 2,902 Finance costs, net (1,675 ) (2,106 ) (5,254 ) (8,063 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 5,095 (6,633 ) (4,627 ) (37,687 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) (122 ) 14 (577 ) 2,307 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 938 (2,045 ) (2,586 ) (11,271 ) Total income tax expense (recovery) 816 (2,031 ) (3,163 ) (8,964 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,279 $ (4,602 ) $ (1,464 ) $ (28,723 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 4,278 $ (4,618 ) $ (1,409 ) $ (28,711 ) Non-controlling interest 1 16 (55 ) (12 ) Income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.10 $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted 0.09 (0.10 ) (0.03 ) (0.64 )

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021

2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) for the period $ 4,279 $ (4,602 ) $ (1,464 ) $ (28,723 ) Foreign currency translation 3,121 (2,206 ) (8,001 ) 2,636 Deferred tax effect - (125 ) - (126 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 3,121 (2,331 ) (8,001 ) 2,510 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,400 $ (6,933 ) $ (9,465 ) $ (26,213 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 7,399 $ (6,949 ) $ (9,410 ) $ (26,201 ) Non-controlling interest 1 16 (55 ) (12 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the period $ 4,279 $ (4,602 ) $ (1,464 ) $ (28,723 ) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 20,245 22,396 62,821 91,282 Share-based compensation 186 21 576 690 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (355 ) (1,367 ) (3,720 ) (2,902 ) Finance costs 1,675 2,106 5,254 8,063 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currencies translation (474 ) 1,015 (2,654 ) (6,813 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) (122 ) 14 (577 ) 2,307 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 938 (2,045 ) (2,586 ) (11,271 ) Income taxes (paid) recovered (119 ) 2,272 397 2,881 Cashflow 26,253 19,810 58,047 55,514 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (17,132 ) 1,599 (17,291 ) 44,698 Inventory (6,431 ) 4,236 (4,302 ) 3,564 Prepaid expenses and deposits (3,911 ) (943 ) (1,870 ) 5,384 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,984 (8,398 ) 15,975 (46,590 ) Deferred revenue 6,531 (1,913 ) 11,223 4,326 Cash provided by operating activities 13,294 14,391 61,782 66,896 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (4,077 ) (2,108 ) (17,230 ) (12,298 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 711 2,125 9,156 5,468 Changes in non-cash working capital items (709 ) (810 ) 342 (2,808 ) Cash used in investing activities (4,075 ) (793 ) (7,732 ) (9,638 ) Financing: Advances on long-term debt - - - 29,796 Repayment of long-term debt (7,636 ) (5,622 ) (36,911 ) (63,964 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,088 ) (2,090 ) (4,710 ) (6,354 ) Dividends to shareholders - - - (2,710 ) Repurchase of common shares (2,489 ) - (4,742 ) (427 ) Partnership distributions - - - (125 ) Interest paid (1,668 ) (2,130 ) (5,114 ) (8,494 ) Cash used in financing activities (12,881 ) (9,842 ) (51,477 ) (52,278 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (3,662 ) 3,756 2,573 4,980 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,231 21,097 22,996 19,873 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 25,569 $ 24,853 $ 25,569 $ 24,853

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 43,334 $ 12,313 $ 38,188 $ 25,046 $ - $ 118,881 Cost of services 31,089 6,288 30,475 17,403 - 85,255 Selling, general and administration 856 1,487 2,129 1,141 1,641 7,254 Other income - - - - (474 ) (474 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 186 186 Depreciation (2) 9,038 4,917 2,353 3,658 279 20,245 Operating income (loss) 2,351 (379 ) 3,231 2,844 (1,632 ) 6,415 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 3 100 259 (8 ) 1 355 Finance costs (1 ) (13 ) (69 ) (5 ) (1,587 ) (1,675 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,353 (292 ) 3,421 2,831 (3,218 ) 5,095 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 322,629 186,198 214,807 95,598 3,666 822,898 Total liabilities 57,587 9,908 43,168 5,244 209,635 325,542 Capital expenditures 2,818 61 910 288 - 4,077





Canada United States Australia Other Total

Revenue $ 70,832 $ 26,492 $ 21,557 $ - $ 118,881 Non-current assets (3) 386,720 141,153 61,265 - 589,138

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 16,178 $ 5,939 $ 32,282 $ 22,841 $ - $ 77,240 Cost of services 12,251 2,591 25,360 14,245 - 54,447 Selling, general and administration 1,094 1,180 1,582 1,027 808 5,691 Other expense - - - - 579 579 Share-based compensation - - - - 21 21 Depreciation (2) 9,950 5,809 2,451 3,994 192 22,396 Operating income (loss) (7,117 ) (3,641 ) 2,889 3,575 (1,600 ) (5,894 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 309 376 382 12 288 1,367 Finance costs (51 ) (15 ) (92 ) (7 ) (1,941 ) (2,106 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (6,859 ) (3,280 ) 3,179 3,580 (3,253 ) (6,633 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 322,464 204,812 221,112 102,297 23,206 873,891 Total liabilities 54,146 11,182 30,165 5,428 255,903 356,824 Capital expenditures 521 15 855 717 - 2,108





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 34,493 $ 18,237 $ 24,510 $ - $ 77,240 Non-current assets (3) 432,917 163,896 67,090 - 663,903

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Financial Statements for further details.

(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.



As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 97,645 $ 26,101 $ 106,001 $ 67,200 $ - $ 296,947 Cost of services 72,359 13,989 85,631 47,456 - 219,435 Selling, general and administration 3,201 4,015 4,753 3,470 4,423 19,862 Other income - - - - (2,654 ) (2,654 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 576 576 Depreciation (2) 28,364 15,477 7,025 11,259 696 62,821 Operating income (loss) (6,279 ) (7,380 ) 8,592 5,015 (3,041 ) (3,093 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 283 1,831 1,483 39 84 3,720 Finance costs (10 ) (59 ) (221 ) (16 ) (4,948 ) (5,254 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (6,006 ) (5,608 ) 9,854 5,038 (7,905 ) (4,627 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 322,629 186,198 214,807 95,598 3,666 822,898 Total liabilities 57,587 9,908 43,168 5,244 209,635 325,542 Capital expenditures 12,557 341 3,491 841 - 17,230





Canada United States Australia Other Total

Revenue $ 173,125 $ 67,695 $ 56,125 $ 2 $ 296,947 Non-current assets (3) 386,720 141,153 61,265 - 589,138

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 73,373 $ 27,554 $ 103,238 $ 78,113 $ - $ 282,278 Cost of services 56,382 16,367 81,681 53,183 - 207,613 Selling, general and administration 4,832 4,824 5,211 3,875 3,290 22,032 Other income - - - - (6,813 ) (6,813 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 690 690 Depreciation(2) 54,475 17,842 7,122 11,284 559 91,282 Operating income (loss) (42,316 ) (11,479 ) 9,224 9,771 2,274 (32,526 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 1,065 912 492 16 417 2,902 Finance costs (129 ) (57 ) (289 ) (25 ) (7,563 ) (8,063 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (41,380 ) (10,624 ) 9,427 9,762 (4,872 ) (37,687 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 322,464 204,812 221,112 102,297 23,206 873,891 Total liabilities 54,146 11,182 30,165 5,428 255,903 356,824 Capital expenditures 2,540 857 6,934 1,955 12 12,298





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 130,698 $ 65,398 $ 86,129 $ 53 282,278 Non-current assets (3) 432,917 163,896 67,090 - 663,903

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Financial Statements for further details.

(3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

For further information, please contact Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer at (403) 216-3921 or Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca

Notes to the Financial Highlights﻿

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

