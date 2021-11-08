MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 1 November to 5 November 2021:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 11,400 191.84 2,186,989 1 November 2021

2 November 2021

3 November 2021

4 November 2021

5 November 2021 500

600

500

500

500 195.70

200.00

198.63

200.55

194.05 97,850

120,000

99,315

100,275

97,025 Accumulated under the programme 14,000 2,701,454

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 1 November to 5 November 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 89,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.14% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

