MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.
The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.
The following transactions have been executed from 1 November to 5 November 2021:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|11,400
|191.84
|2,186,989
|1 November 2021
2 November 2021
3 November 2021
4 November 2021
5 November 2021
|500
600
500
500
500
|195.70
200.00
198.63
200.55
194.05
|97,850
120,000
99,315
100,275
97,025
|Accumulated under the programme
|14,000
|2,701,454
A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 1 November to 5 November 2021 is attached to this announcement.
Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 89,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.14% of the company’s total share capital.
Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365
Attachments