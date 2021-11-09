Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Syndrome Pipeline Report: Current Therapies, Emerging Drugs, and Treatment Outlook | DelveInsight

There are approximately 5+ key companies developing the West Syndrome drugs. The companies with West Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage are GW Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Pharm Solutions.

DelveInsight’s “West Syndrome Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the West Syndrome pipeline landscapes. It comprises West Syndrome pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the West Syndrome therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive West Syndrome pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the West Syndrome Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Cerecin, Bio-Pharm Solutions, Ovid Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Epygenix and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the West Syndrome treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the West Syndrome treatment scenario. In August 2021, Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd . has in-licensed JBPOS-0101, a class I new drug for epilepsy, from Bio-Pharm Solutions Co. Ltd. for mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The partnership could bring South Korea’s Bio-Pharm more than $40 million, including an up-front payment of $5 million, milestone payments of up to $35 million, and potential royalties on future sales.

. has in-licensed a class I new drug for epilepsy, from Bio-Pharm Solutions Co. Ltd. for mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The partnership could bring South Korea’s Bio-Pharm more than $40 million, including an up-front payment of $5 million, milestone payments of up to $35 million, and potential royalties on future sales. OV329 is being developed by Ovid therapeutics that could be used to treat seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms.

is being developed by that could be used to treat seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms. In October 2020, Cerecin announced Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Designation from the US FDA for Tricaprilin in the Treatment of Infantile Spasms.

announced Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Designation from the US FDA for in the Treatment of Infantile Spasms. CPP-115 has been granted U.S. orphan drug designation for the treatment of infantile spasms by the FDA and has been granted E.U. orphan medicinal product designation for the treatment of West Syndrome by the European Commission.

has been granted U.S. orphan drug designation for the treatment of infantile spasms by the FDA and has been granted E.U. orphan medicinal product designation for the treatment of West Syndrome by the European Commission. Epygenix Therapeutics, Inc. is developing precision medicine for rare and catastrophic forms of genetic epilepsy, such as Dravet Syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, Infantile Spasm, and Ohtahara syndrome.

West Syndrome is a constellation of symptoms characterised by epileptic/infantile spasms, abnormal brain wave patterns called hypsarrhythmia and intellectual disability.

West Syndrome Emerging Drugs

GWP42003-P: GW Pharmaceuticals

GWP42003-P is a novel Cannabidiol, or CBD, which is one of at least 85 active cannabinoids identified within the Cannabis plant. Phase III clinical trial evaluating GW42003-P for the treatment of patients with Infantile spasm has been completed.

JBPOS0101: Bio-Pharm Solutions

Bio-Pharm Solutions is developing JBPOS0101 for the treatment of Infantile Spasms. JBPOS0101 is a third-generation drug following Felbamate and Carisbamate. It excels both of the first- and second-generation drugs in terms of safety and efficacy. It has a unique mechanism of action (metabotropic glutamate receptors) not presently associated with currently-used antiepileptic drugs. It is currently in the Phase II stage of development and acts as an antagonist of Metabotropic glutamate receptor 7, Metabotropic glutamate receptor type 1.

Tricaprilin: Cerecin

Cerecin's investigational product, tricaprilin, is a highly purified proprietary, oral formulation of a medium-chain triglyceride designed to induce ketosis and improve mitochondrial metabolism. Cerecin is developing Tricaprilin for the treatment of Infantile Spasms. It is currently in the Phase I stage of development.

Scope of West Syndrome Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 5+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Cerecin, Bio-Pharm Solutions, Ovid Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Epygenix, and many others.

Cerecin, Bio-Pharm Solutions, Ovid Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Epygenix, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 5+ Products

Phases:

· West Syndrome Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· West Syndrome Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· West Syndrome Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· West Syndrome Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· GABA-aminotransferase (GABA-AT) inhibitor

· Cannabinoid receptor CB1 inverse agonists

· Metabotropic glutamate receptor seven antagonists

· 4-aminobutyrate transaminase inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Polymer

· Vaccines

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Infusion

· Oral

· Intramuscular

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current West Syndrome Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for West Syndrome treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of West Syndrome?

How many are West Syndrome emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat West Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the West Syndrome market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of West Syndrome?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing West Syndrome therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for West Syndrome?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat West Syndrome?

