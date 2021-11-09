MoonWhips is all about Mental Health in the NFT space





Pledging lifetime support for Mental Health causes, the MoonWhips team will donate USD$100,000 and 20% of lifetime royalties to mental health organizations.

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - The MoonWhips team has pledged USD$100,000 and 20% of their lifetime royalties to go to mental health causes. Having been featured multiple times on the largest NFT platform (founded by Mark Cuban - @NFT), MoonWhips has amassed an impressive list of global celebrity supporters who align with their message and vision.

Paying homage to pop culture from the ‘80s - ‘90s, Moonwhips are a collection of 11,111 highly-unique NFTs that are aesthetically inspired in a huge way by cartoons of that era - M.A.S.K, Thundercats, and Visionaries among others - and aims to build an authentic and genuine base for like-minded appreciators to congregate.

Arriving alongside MoonWhips is an exciting, pristine concept they are unveiling - “Nested” NFTs, or what the company preferably dubs “Matryoshka” (Russian Dolls) NFTs. MoonWhips breaks new ground as the world’s first NFT collection to debut as 9 different bases/variants - from Cars to Ducks, and Houses to Trucks.

The project also recently revealed the functions of 2 unique features - the highly-exclusive DiamondWhips NFTs, as well as the game changing Power Combination Utility - more information is available in their Discord server. MoonWhips holders will also be privy to an exclusive line of merchandise designed by an internationally-recognized streetwear veteran.



Fast approaching their Public Mint Date on November 15th 2021, MoonWhips has publicly revealed the identities of the highly-qualified team leading the project - consisting a Grammy Nominee + Serial Entrepreneur, ex-CFO of a global advertising network + business owner, veteran artist with more than 30 years of experience, and an internationally-published Celebrity Photographer. They have revealed their identities for transparency and to back up their statement that MoonWhips will be a sustainable, lifetime project.

“Our team not only has the creative brawn, but the organizational experience and strategic know-how to bring MoonWhips through a stable path towards the moon. After observing, participating, and understanding the world of NFTs and its many successful projects for some time now, we felt a calling to create our very own NFT universe with a unique silhouette." - Messie, FuYou Labs

NFTs are undergoing the process of fast gaining mainstream popularity, especially with Facebook's recent announcement of their rename to “Meta”. The transparency and security of Blockchain technology is instilling confidence and trust globally on a massive scale.

