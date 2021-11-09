Reflex Spinal Health Announces Support for Movember Event This November

Caversham, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflex Spinal Health, a chiropractic clinic in Reading, Berkshire, UK, is happy to announce that they are taking part in the Movember event, which will last for the whole month of November during which men around the world will allow their moustaches to grow in honour of the Movember Foundation. This charitable organisation has the goal of raising funds for and awareness regarding men’s health, particularly testicular cancer, prostate cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. That Reflex Spinal Health support Movember Foundation activities is due to the organisation funding ground-breaking projects that both change and save lives.

Movember has gained the reputation of being the leading charity when it comes to changing the face of men’s health. Mental health is an important focus because the rate of male suicide in the UK is three out of four suicides. Movember focuses on early intervention, prevention, and health promotion, with the goal of decreasing male suicides by 25 percent by 2030.

Meanwhile, prostate cancer is the leading diagnosed cancer in men in the UK. All over the world, more than 1.4 million men are diagnosed to have this type of cancer every year. In the UK, more than 395,000 men have the disease with many suffering the serious side effects of treatment. Movember employs a combination of collaboration and innovation to achieve its goal of cutting in half the number of men dying from prostate cancer by 2030, uniting experts and researchers all over the world. This is to hasten breakthroughs in studies regarding this disease.

And for young men in the UK, testicular cancer is the most common cancer. While the chances of survival is over 95 percent, the side effects of long-term treatment can have a significant impact on their quality of life. They aim to cut in half the number of men dying from testicular cancer in 2030 and also reduce in the half the number of men suffering from the side effects from treatment. Just like with prostate cancer, their weapons of choice in fighting testicular cancer are collaboration and innovation.

Andrew Green, Clinic Director and Chiropractor at Reflex Spinal Health, says, “Here at Reflex Spinal Health, we are all doing our bit this Movember. The male team members are growing moustaches, they’ve started the month clean-shaven so we can’t wait to see what sprouts forth by month’s end, we’re hoping for some full-on handlebar efforts. Non-growers will ‘move for Movember’ which involves a physical challenge, clocking up 60km (or more) throughout the month. This could be running, walking, swimming, rowing, horse-riding or cycling at least 60km over the month.”

And those who want to help the Reflex Spinal Health Movember team page can click here to donate to Movember and change the face of men's health. They will be regularly updating their donation page and social media with updates and photos of their efforts.

Meanwhile, Reflex Spinal Health is focused on providing treatment for various conditions. These include: arthritis and pain in the knees and hips; back pain; cervicogenic dizziness and headaches; feeling of stress; frozen shoulder treatment; migraine headaches; poor posture; neck pain; sciatica; and slip disc.

Chiropractic therapy can be used for pain relief. They will first determine the root cause of the pain and the health condition. They will then recommend a care plan to achieve the fastest results possible; suggest ways by which patients can take part in their recovery; and explain the importance of wellness care even after the symptoms are gone. They also offer osteopathy, which is a kind of manual therapy that is designed to treat the cause rather than hiding the symptoms. Their osteopaths employ various methods, such as osteoarticular adjustments, functional techniques, gentle joint mobilisation, strain / counterstrain, myofascial release, and muscle energy technique.

Founded in 2005, Reflex Spinal Health offers top-quality chiropractic, massage therapy, osteopathy in a modern friendly environment. Their goal is to improve the health of as many people as possible in Reading, Caversham, and other surrounding areas. Their spinal health team are always ready to offer treatment for people suffering from neck pain, headaches, back pain, whiplash, and migraine.

People looking for the best chiropractors in Reading can visit the Reflex Spinal Health website or contact them through the telephone or via email.

