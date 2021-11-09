Smile Makeovers Launched by Westlake Hills Dental Arts Cosmetic Dentists TX

Austin, United States, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A smile makeover is a combination of cosmetic and restorative dental procedures that are used to correct dental imperfections and enhance the overall appearance of the teeth and smile. An evaluation of the alignment, symmetry, condition, size, shape, and shade of each tooth—along with a discussion of the patient’s goals provides the cosmetic dentist with the information needed to develop a custom smile makeover treatment plan.

Smiling reduces anxiety and improves your mood. Smile makeovers from Dr Rebecca Long (Becky) help you smile more confidently and more often.

Very few dentists choose dentistry as a profession because they are artistic. They are attracted to it because they want to fix things and help people. In dental school, they are trained to fix teeth that are decayed, worn, or broken. Art isn’t part of the curriculum. But if you want a new smile, you need a dentist who is passionate about the artistic aspects of dentistry. A smile makeover dentist uses science, technology, and artistry to provide lifelike restorations so you can smile with confidence.

The cosmetic options that Dr Long commonly uses for smile makeovers include: Porcelain Veneers, Metal-Free Dental Crowns, Zoom!® Teeth Whitening, Bonding, Dental Implants, Tooth-Colored Fillings and more. Invisalign® Clear Aligners are sometimes required and Dr Long works with a local specialist orthodontist when required.

Every smile design program is custom-tailored to suit your unique appearance, lifestyle, needs, budget and goals.

