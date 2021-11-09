New Waterproof Winter Parka Jackets For Men – Best Winter Coats Canada Launch

Montréal, Canada , Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Capital, Frank And Oak’s newly introduced winter coat, represents its most technical and sustainable outerwear yet. Unlike other products on the market, this parka is made from 100% recycled nylon fibres as well as polyester fabric derived from discarded plastics.

More information about Frank And Oak is available via https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The latest addition to the apparel maker’s collection was launched ahead of the snowy and wet days of winter. Its seam-sealed construction makes it waterproof, while its warm fabric can withstand cold weather up to minus 30 degrees celsius.

According to industry statistics, up to 84% of all clothing ends up in landfills and incinerators. Not only does old apparel contribute to pollution, but it also adds to greenhouse emissions, which has a direct role in climate change.

Frank And Oak uses innovative techniques to give otherwise discarded clothing a second lease on life. As such, the Capital is proof positive that recycled apparel can be both stylish and kind to the environment

Aside from being fashionable, the Capital was also designed with comfort and convenience in mind. The winter coat utilizes a breathable fabric that allows sweat to wick away to prevent stuffiness. It also has a smart pocket under the placket that allows users to quickly store and retrieve items without unzipping the coat.

The online shop caters to clients in both Canada and the United States. Orders take three to seven days to be fulfilled and all products are covered by a 10-day return policy. Customers also have the choice of getting express delivery, allowing them to receive their order in as little as two days.

About Frank And Oak

Frank And Oak was established with the belief that fashion and environmental protection need not be mutually exclusive. All its items are proudly designed in Canada and made of sustainably sourced materials.

A spokesperson says: “Each step towards sustainability is an opportunity to better ourselves. We believe that when we all act on our promises, we can live in a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet.”

Interested parties may visit https://ca.frankandoak.com/collections/men-coats? if they need further details about the clothing store and its products.

Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com