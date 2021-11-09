Xpression, The MC Writes A New Book That Sparks A Movement In Hip Hop

Ocala , FL, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘The Write Path to Creative Self-Xpression’ earmarks a celebration of the hip hop journey and is great for anyone who wants to work on their lyrics and create some of the most stunning rap as well. Along the lyrical journey is Angelica Guajardo, expressive arts and psychotherapist who provides provocative questions and expressive arts activities that will promote self reflection and inspire creative thinking and wellness. This mother and son collaborative effort is a labor of love and a celebration of the magic that happens when passion, dedication, and sacrifice meet. Xpression believes that all those who would read his book will be inspired to churn their creative juices and achieve something fruitful in their life. This book also promotes the concept of self-reflection and will push the artist to turn hopes into a reality not just for rappers and musicians, but for the average person looking for self improvement.

Xpression the MC has impacted the community by supporting local and national organizations. He has volunteered for the Alzheimer’s Association, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Gilda’s Club Desert Cities an affiliate of the Cancer Community, and the Desert AIDS Project, bringing awareness to these important causes. In 2016, Xpression submitted some artistic works to the Riverside County Mental Health Arts Contest and was awarded “Honorable Mention” for his song/poem “Optimistic”. One of the key spokesmen for a major music company was quoted as saying, “ His work so far has been prolific and it is likely that it will get even better in the times to come.”

Most recently, Xpression was invited by NWA promoter, Douglas Young, to be part of the “Envisioning” Focus Group for the upcoming Universal Hip Hop Museum set to open in the Bronx, NY. Working alongside legends in the hip hop game: Kurtis Blow, Cli-N-Tel, Krayzie Bone, and many others, it’s mission with the help of Xpression is to preserve hip hop Culture. As for preserving hip hop culture Xpression was quoted as saying about his new book, “This project is very special to me and came straight from the heart... personally it’s my new favorite piece of my own work.. I’m happy I get to share it with you all."



About Xpression, the MC

Hip Hop Artist, Juan Carlos Fajardo Jr. , aka "Xpression" hails from Indio, California, the home of the iconic ‘Coachella’ Music Festival. His development as an MC began at the young age of ten, when he would rap verses from the Bible as a means to memorize his required scriptures at the Christian school he attended. It was at that time he began his first efforts at songwriting and was presented with the Creativity Award in Elementary and High School for his original songs and his live performances. His first recordings were in his very own “studio”; a webcam mic and his mom’s computer in a closet in their apartment. He has been perfecting his craft for 16 years and now at age 29, is ready to take the music industry by storm.

