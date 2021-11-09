English Finnish

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.01

Eezy Plc plans dividend payment for December 2021

The Board of Eezy Plc plans to decide on a dividend of 0.05 eur/share in its meeting to be held on 8 December 2021. The dividend is based on the authorization given to the Board by the Annual General Meeting held on 13 April 2021.

Assuming that the Board decides on the dividend on 8 December 2021, the ex-date would be 9 December 2021, and record date 10 December 2021. The planned payment date is 17 December 2021.





For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913