EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 9 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 8.02

Eezy Plc’s financial reporting in 2022

Eezy Plc will publish the Financial Statement Bulletin for year 2021 on 17 February 2022.

The full Financial Statements will be published on week 11.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 12 April 2022 in Helsinki.

Interim reports will be published on the following dates:

January-March: 10 May 2022

January-June: 9 August 2022

January-September: 8 November 2022





For further information, please contact:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913



