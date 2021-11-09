Binance Pay partners ShopNEXT to launch shop-to-earn crypto onboarding platform

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShopNEXT has partnered Binance Pay to launch the first shop-to-earn cryptocurrency onboarding platform. The intuitive platform can help encourage wider crypto adoption by giving users easy access to a crypto wallet and rewarding them for shopping.



How does ShopNEXT work?

ShopNEXT is an affiliate marketer that connects users and merchants. Users simply open the ShopNEXT app to select and shop from their favorite brands.

Merchant partners pay ShopNEXT a sale commission, which is shared with users in the form of a cashback. The cashback can be withdrawn and converted into popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Binance USD or USDT stablecoins. Moreover, for every $0.1 in cashback you receive for shopping, ShopNEXT will reward you an 1 extra NEXT (the cryptocurrency issued by ShopNEXT), which can be sold to make money. That’s how shop-to-earn works.

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless and secure cryptocurrency payment technology designed by Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider. The popular crypto wallet is integrated into the ShopNEXT ecosystem, allowing users to easily withdraw and convert their cashback into cryptocurrencies.

Mr. Linh Le, ShopNEXT CEO, shared his view on the partnership with Binance Pay:

“We are looking carefully for the best crypto payment option on the market, which offers safe, free, and instant micro-transactions for our users. The integration of the Binance Pay wallet is a perfect puzzle piece to our ecosystem.”

Mr. Benn Moore, Product Marketing Lead of Binance Pay, also commented:

“There are a lot of people who are really interested in owning cryptocurrency but still don't know the best path to take. ShopNEXT removes this barrier for the everyday shopper and offers a unique and direct path into crypto ownership through day to day spending. Binance Pay welcomes this fantastic partnership and looks forward to opening its doors to new cryptocurrency owners.”

Adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is growing around the world. Making ownership of crypto easy and inclusive for everyone will help accelerate the growth. With the support of a strategic partner like Binance Pay, ShopNEXT is empowered to open the door of crypto to billions of shoppers around the world.