Switzerland ERP Market is Expected to Reach $1.27 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR , Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Switzerland ERP market was estimated at $451.06 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Increase in need for operational efficiency & transparency in business processes, rise in adoption of cloud & mobile applications during COVID-19 pandemic, and upsurge in demand for data-driven decision-making solutions fuel the Switzerland ERP market. On the other hand, higher investment and maintenance costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, high-end technological advancements in ERP are projected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

An increase in demand for cloud-based ERP software among several business verticals impacted the Switzerland ERP market positively.

The fact that ERP software solutions played a vital role in keeping the entire business processes efficiently operating through various features such as remote access, digital data exchange, and automated reporting has boosted the market in more than one way.

The Switzerland ERP market is analyzed across components, deployment model, business function, industry vertical, and end-user. Based on components, the software segment contributed to around three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is anticipated to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020 and is expected to dominate by 2030. The cloud segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 13.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the large-enterprise segment held around three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2030. The medium enterprise segment, at the same time, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The key market players analyzed in the Switzerland ERP industry report include Infor, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle corporation, Protiviti Inc., SAP SE, IFS AB, Workday Inc., and SYSPRO. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

