Semiconductor Wafer Market Is Expected to Reach $27.13 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global semiconductor wafer market generated $16.87 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $27.13 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for ultra-thin wafers, high adoption of consumer electronics devices, surge in internet of things (IoT) technology, and growth in the semiconductor industry drive the growth of the global semiconductor wafer market. However, complexities in manufacturing restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in investment in wafer fabrication equipment & materials and rise in use of wafers in the automotive industry present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of all manufacturing units, which in turn, affected the global semiconductor wafer market.

Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown caused disruptions in the global supply chain, which in turn led to difficulties in the supply of raw materials.

However, the semiconductor wafer market is anticipated to recover soon as COVID-19 vaccination drives have been initiated in various economies across the globe, which is expected to help the market recoup soon.





The report offers detailed segmentation of the global semiconductor wafer market based on product type, technology, wafer size, end use, and region.

Based on product type, the memory segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the processor segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end use, the consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the same region is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global semiconductor wafer market analyzed in the research include Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited, Global Foundries, Global Wafers, micron, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), Shin Etsu, Siltronics, Sumco, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited, and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC).

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

