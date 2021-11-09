Construction contract (Viljandi Aken ja Uks AS production facilities)

English Estonian

AS Nordecon group company Embach Ehitus OÜ entered into contract with Viljandi Aken ja Uks AS for the design and construction of the extension of the company’s production facilities in Raua str, Viljandi. A one-storey production area and a two-storey section of utility and office space will be built, the closed net area of the extension being 8,172 sqm. The building will be completed in September 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Finland, Ukraine and Sweden. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 690 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.