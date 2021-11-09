English French



ERYTECH to Present at the 12th Annual Jefferies Global London Healthcare Conference

In-Person Dates: November 16th-17th

Virtual Dates: November 18th-19th

Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), November 9, 2021 – ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by encapsulating therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells, today announced that its CEO, Gil Beyen, will participate in a fireside chat at the 12th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and invites investors to participate in one-on-one meetings both in-person on Tuesday and Wednesday, November 16th/17th or virtually on Thursday and Friday, November 18th/19th.

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 17th at 11:20am (GMT).

Those interested in viewing the webcast can register HERE. A replay will be available following the presentation for 30 days.

Gil Beyen, Chief Executive Officer, Iman El-Hariry, Chief Medical Officer and Eric Soyer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings both in-person on November 16th & 17th, 2021 and virtually on November 18th & 19th, 2021.

About ERYTECH and eryaspase

ERYTECH is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. Leveraging its proprietary ERYCAPS® platform, which uses a novel technology to encapsulate drug substances inside red blood cells, ERYTECH is developing a pipeline of product candidates for patients with high unmet medical needs.

ERYTECH’s primary focus is on the development of product candidates that target the altered metabolism of cancer cells by depriving them of amino acids necessary for their growth and survival.

The Company’s lead product candidate, eryaspase, which consists of L-asparaginase encapsulated inside donor-derived red blood cells, targets the cancer cells’ altered asparagine and glutamine metabolism. The proof of concept of eryaspase as a cancer metabolism agent was established in different trials in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and pancreatic cancer. An investigator sponsored Phase 2 trial (IST) evaluating the use of eryaspase in ALL patients who developed hypersensitivity reactions to pegylated asparaginase recently reported positive results, based on which the Company intends to request approval in the United States and potentially other territories. Eryaspase is also being evaluated in a Phase 1 investigator-sponsored clinical trial in first-line advanced pancreatic cancer and in a Phase 2 trial in triple-negative breast cancer.

Eryaspase received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of ALL patients who develop hypersensitivity to pegylated asparaginase and for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer. Eryaspase benefits from orphan drug status for the treatment of ALL and pancreatic cancer both in the United States and in Europe.

ERYTECH produces its product candidates for treatment of patients in Europe at its GMP-approved manufacturing site in Lyon, France, and for patients in the United States at its GMP manufacturing site in Princeton, New Jersey, USA. Eryaspase is not an approved medicine.

ERYTECH is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States (ticker: ERYP) and on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011471135, ticker: ERYP). ERYTECH is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All Tradable, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indexes.

For more information, please visit www.erytech.com

