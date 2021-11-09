English French

Rexel closes the acquisition of Mayer in the US

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Mayer in the US, marking a new strategic step to strengthen its presence in key markets.

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and founded in 1930, Mayer operates 68 branches in 12 states, with a strong presence in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Pennsylvania. It counts 1,200 employees and generated turnover of USD1.2bn over the last twelve months through end-August 2021.

ABOUT REXEL GROUP

Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €12.6 billion in 2020.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX® Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard.

For more information, visit www.rexel.com/en.

