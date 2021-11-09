Capgemini Press Release// Nortura selects Capgemini as its primary strategic partner for digital and IT transformation over the next decade

English French

The 10-year agreement covers all Nortura IT services, including cloud and data transformation, affirming Capgemini’s expertise in consumer-packaged goods (CPG) and the agri-cooperative sector

Paris, November 9, 2021 – Capgemini has signed a 10-year contract with Nortura, one of Norway’s largest food producers, to act as Nortura’s main supplier across all IT areas, supporting its ambitions for a more innovative value chain. Through the long-term strategic partnership, Nortura aims to create more sustainable value chains and achieve reductions in IT operations’ costs.

Nortura is one of Norway's largest food producers, offering a variety of produce for the grocery, industrial and commercial markets. The cooperative, which is owned by 17,300 Norwegian farmers, has identified several opportunities to improve logistics from farm to fork and production, through the use of data and digitalization. Nortura is determined to meet the increasing consumer expectations of better traceability and sustainability throughout the value chain.

Nortura and Capgemini will work closely together to drive innovation and develop value-added services over the coming years. Capgemini was awarded the contract due to its strong delivery performance through its robust and scalable global IT delivery model. As part of the agreement, Capgemini will be involved in data transformation, operational technology, infrastructure, and cloud, as well as industrial IT solutions, applications operations and integration of SAP and Salesforce solutions.

“Technology and innovation are key enablers for our ongoing business transformation. Capgemini’s secure and stable IT operations and management, along with their deep domain expertise and market-leading services, will help us unleash the potential of emerging technology and drive business value,” says Anne Marit Panengstuen, CEO of Nortura.

“This agreement is of great strategic importance to us because it combines the full range of Capgemini's products and services. Together, we will further contribute to the development of Nortura as a sustainable, proactive, and profitable food company. We are excited to enable the digital transformation of Nortura over the next decade, for the benefit of both Norwegian farmers and consumers,” says Jens Middborg, Managing Director at Capgemini in Norway.

