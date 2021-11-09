RENAULT GROUP: Nissan contribution to Renault's Q3 2021 earnings

English French

November 09th, 2021

Nissan contributes €157 million for third quarter 2021 to Renault Group’s earnings

Nissan released today its results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (April 1st, 2021 to March 31st, 2022).

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021/2022 (July 1st to September 30th, 2021), after IFRS restatements, will have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s third quarter 2021 net income estimated at €157 million (1).

(1) based on an average exchange rate of 129.8 yen/euro for the period under review.

