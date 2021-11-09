Talos Names Samar Sen Head of Asia-Pacific, Plans to Open Singapore Office

Singapore, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, an advanced technology provider for the institutional trading of digital assets, today announced its expansion into Asia with the hiring of Samar Sen as Head of Asia-Pacific. Additionally, the firm announced plans to open a Singapore office imminently.

Over his 20-year career, Sen has worked in a variety of product, strategy, and technology leadership roles at capital markets firms across the industry. Prior to joining Talos, he served as the Global Head of Digital Products for Securities Services at Deutsche Bank, where he co-led the bank’s digital asset strategy and product delivery. In addition, he has held senior Asia-based roles at BNP Paribas, Barclays, and TradeHero after starting his career at Goldman Sachs in New York. Sen holds a degree in Computer Science from Northwestern University and an MBA from INSEAD.

Sen’s appointment is the latest senior hire for the firm following a $40 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. In the Spring, Talos hired Justin Schmidt, formerly Head of Digital Asset Markets for Goldman Sachs, as Head of Strategy, and Alfonse Mandese, ex-Citi, as Head of Sales and Business Development.

“As a technology firm focused exclusively on helping institutions around the world safely and efficiently access the digital asset markets, it’s important that our team brings the proper understanding of the challenges our clients and prospects face,” said Anton Katz, Co-Founder and CEO. “With his background as a capital markets technologist, Samar most definitely fits the bill. We’re excited to add someone of his caliber to lead our APAC growth strategy, and look forward to his future success as we grow into 2022 and beyond.”

“Talos is one of the most respected firms in the crypto industry, quietly working with many of the world’s largest financial institutions on their digital asset strategies,” said Sen. “As institutional investors and their service providers increasingly allocate capital toward digital assets, they will require Talos’s institutional-grade trading platform and its connectivity to global liquidity. The quality of Talos’s products and their engineering talent is unrivalled in the market, and I cannot wait to contribute to the team’s vision. The opportunity to scale a platform built for an entirely new asset class comes around perhaps once in a career.”

"As we all know, crypto is 24/7 and global. Talos has been expanding organically in Asia for some time now, and, simply put, it's time we create a local presence to help us better serve our clients. Talos looks forward to working with Singapore and hiring locally for all business functions across revenue, technology, and operations. Personally, I am beyond excited to reconnect with Samar in his new leadership role, and I look forward to working together to continue to build our Asia business," added Schmidt.

Developed in 2018, Talos’s platform is built exclusively to support end-to-end trading of digital assets – from onboarding to price discovery, execution and settlement – including bilateral access to liquidity providers. Talos offers solutions to meet the needs of both investors and financial service providers, including prime brokers, OTC liquidity providers, lenders, custodians, and exchanges. Clients access the Talos platform via API or GUI, and it is highly configurable to their unique workflow requirements.



Talos powers institutional access to digital assets globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants for its performance, reliability and security. Its growing network of services – execution tools, connectivity, analytics, data, settlement, lending and borrowing -- enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos is backed by 14 of the industry’s leading investment firms and market participants, and has offices in New York, Sweden and Singapore. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

