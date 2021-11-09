Ketamine One Announces Intention to Submit Draft Registration Statement for Proposed U.S. Initial Public Offering

Director Steven Inglefield Has Also Been Appointed Chief Operating Officer of the Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it intends to confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a potential initial public offering (“IPO”) of its common shares in the United States. The IPO is expected to be for up to USD 20 Million of Ketamine One’s common shares and is currently expected by Company management to occur in the first half of 2022. The number of common shares to be offered, the use of proceeds, and the price range for the proposed IPO have not yet been determined.

Steven Inglefield as COO

Ketamine One is also pleased to announce that Steven Inglefield has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of the Company. Mr. Inglefield is the Founder of Integrated Rehab and Performance Ltd., which was acquired by Ketamine One in June of 2021 and has since been rebranded as IRP Health by the Company. Steven has over 16 years of experience in the health and wellness sector in both private and public health. A serial entrepreneur and a Physiotherapist by training, he has successfully started, managed and exited multiple health companies including multidisciplinary health clinics, corporate wellness services, and personal training studios.

Management Commentary

“I would like to congratulate Steven on being promoted to COO of Ketamine One and thank him for his contributions to the Company to date. His entrepreneurial drive, leadership qualities and vision for the business have been a tremendous asset since Ketamine One acquired IRP earlier this year,” said Adam Deffett, Interim CEO of Ketamine One. “Now as COO and as a member of the Board of Directors, Steven is positioned to maximize his contributions to Ketamine One as we continue to grow our clinic network across Canada and the United States, to drive new business to KGK Science as our contract research organization, and to layer innovative technological solutions across both of those strategic pillars,” added Mr. Deffett.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly-owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

