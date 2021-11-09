United Kingdom Mobile Phone & Gadget Insurance Market Consumer Research Report 2021

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Mobile Phone & Gadget Insurance Market 2021: Consumer Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the motivations, experiences and opinions of UK consumers who own mobile phone and/or gadget insurance. It identifies and analyses consumer attitudes towards mobile phone and gadget insurance, looks at the claims experience of policyholders, and investigates why they choose one route to purchase over another.

In addition, it explores how price sensitivity is impacting the market. Similar research was run in 2019 for mobile phone customers and the report compares and contrasts findings for mobile phone insurance between 2019 and 2021.

For this report, the publisher commissioned research from MIS Group's UK panel. The research was structured so that 2,002 nationally representative consumers aged 18+ were asked if they owned an insurance policy.

This generated 457 individuals who stated that they owned a mobile phone insurance policy and 215 who owned gadget insurance. Similar research in 2019 generated responses from 462 individuals who owned mobile phone insurance.

The publisher estimates that in 2021 around 12.1 million adults were covered by mobile phone insurance and 5.7 million by gadget insurance. Between 2012 and 2021, the number of people owning mobile insurance increased by 21%, with the rate of growth slowing in recent years as ownership of mobiles reaches saturation levels.

While over eight-in-ten consumers own a mobile phone and over eight-in-ten own electronic gadgets like computers, digital cameras, tablets, games consoles, e-readers and smart watches, only 24% of consumers who own a mobile for personal use own insurance and 11% of gadget owners have gadget insurance. Therefore, there is ample potential to expand the market, although past attempts have clearly not driven penetration to high levels.

Most mobile phone and gadget insurance policyholders own a standalone policy, and most policyholders pay for their cover on a monthly basis. However, just under half own insurance cover which is bundled with other financial products (mostly packaged bank accounts for mobile cover and other insurances - most likely home insurance - for gadget cover).

Other findings from the report include:

In 2021, around four-in-ten mobile phone and gadget insurance policyholder acquired their current policy by renewing with their existing provider, with around one-in-five obtaining their policies by switching from one provider to another. In both the mobile and gadget insurance markets, around one-third of policyholders acquired their latest policy by embarking on their first ever customer journey, i.e., they were first time buyers.

Between 2019 and 2021 there has been a significant drop in the percentage of mobile phone insurance policyholder making an insurance claim, a drop which is likely to be related to COVID-19 lockdowns. In both the mobile phone insurance and the gadget insurance markets, a large majority of claimants were satisfied with the outcome of their last insurance claim.

Both mobile phone insurance and gadget insurance policyholders put much more emphasis on price rather than cover when they select their insurance. However, the final price paid, and the level of cover achieved by policyholders is often the outcome of policyholder/insurance provider negotiation: most cover holders negotiate with their provider before buying a policy.

When taking out mobile phone and/or gadget insurance cover, only a minority of policyholders would sacrifice cover or price in order to buy from a high profile brand.

When looking for insurance deals at the start of a customer journey, price comparison websites (PCWs) are by far the most popular resource for both mobile phone and gadget insurance policyholders. PCWs have also become of more importance recently as channels for insurance sales.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

A market with growth potential

Policyholders are relatively loyal, but the customer merry-go-round still spins

Policyholders like to discover deals online, mainly via PCWs

Mobile phone and gadget insurance policyholders are price focused

Brands are important if the buyer is uncertain

Most policyholders have a good experience

One-in-ten have claimed in the past year

The claims process seems to run smoothly for most

Over 12 million own mobile phone insurance

2. Introduction

3. Profile Of Policyholders

One-quarter of consumers have mobile insurance

Smartphones dominate the market

Young affluent consumers the most likely to be insured

Consumers prefer standalone insurance, paid for monthly

Younger consumers are the most likely to opt for bundled cover

Mobile phone and gadget owners like to minimise their risks

4. The Customer Journey Begins

Most policyholders have been on a customer journey before

The renewal prompt helps kick start the customer journey

Renewing is a strong sign of loyalty

Older cover holders the most likely to renew their insurance

Policyholders who switch continue to be on the lookout for cheaper deals

Many of those renewing only do so after starting on a new journey

Over half of those renewing without searching still try and get a better deal

5. Buying a Policy: Finding the Right Deal

Price Comparison Websites are the primary research resource

PCWs will lead next year's policy search

PCWs lead the research but buying direct is the norm

6. Policy Acquisition: Price Negotiation

By their nature, policyholders are price sensitive

Brands are important if the buyer is uncertain

The final price/cover offer is the result of a negotiated settlement

Negotiations likely to centre on broad policy features

Insurers need to deliver policyholder information in a concise manner

7. Being a Policyholder

Getting mobile and gadget cover is easy and satisfying

Most policyholders now use online portals to manage their policies

Around one-in-ten policyholders have claimed in the past year

Claiming is a satisfying and smooth process

8. Market Size and Trends

Mobile phones, a near ubiquitous technology

Over 12 million own mobile phone insurance

A diverse market in terms of brands

