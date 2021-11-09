PCI Biotech to present at the 9th International mRNA Health Conference

Oslo (Norway), 9 November 2021 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a clinical-stage biopharma company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer today announced that it will present a poster at the 9th International mRNA Health Conference, a combined on-site and virtual event taking place November 9-10, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.



Today at 16:45 – 18:30 (CET), Dr. Anders Høgset, CSO, will on-site present a poster named ‘Photochemical internalisation (PCI) - enhanced and site-directed mRNA delivery by light-induced endosomal release’ giving an overview of PCI Biotech’s proprietary platform technology for use in the exciting field of mRNA-based therapies. Please find the poster enclosed.

About The International mRNA Health Conference

The International mRNA Health Conference is the premier meeting destination for industry and academic professionals to explore the rapidly advancing science and business of mRNA medicines. The conference provides participants with a platform for networking with experts, giving them an opportunity to learn more about developments in mRNA technology and to see scientific presentations by some of the most esteemed experts in the field. The event brings together over 650 attendees from leading pharma and biotech companies as well as academic institutions.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late-stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com



