Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation estimated at US$335 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$682.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period.

Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR to reach US$646.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.2% share of the global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market.

The COVID-19 crisis is fostering the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market by creating a pressing need to effectively deal with the deadly virus. UV disinfection represents a chemical-free process that exposes pathogens in a gaseous or liquid medium or on surfaces to UV irradiation for deactivating the DNA to hinder reproduction of the pathogen.

Several studies have indicated that the use of a specific wavelength of UV light can kill over 99.9% of COVID-19 viruses present on surfaces and in airborne droplets. In addition, UVC germicidal irradiation offers effective physical disinfection as well as holds optimal germicidal effect and doesn`t leave any residues.

These benefits have resulted in strong demand and adoption of UV disinfection equipment across healthcare settings, offices and other work spaces. The COVID-19 outbreak provided a significant impetus to global shipment of UV disinfection equipment, a trend that is unlikely to abate soon.



The global market is driven by factors including increasing consumer awareness with respect to the importance of a clean environment, as increasing levels of air and water pollution is heightening the risk of infection, and the increasing incidence of HAIs (hospital acquired infections). In addition to the high number of HAIs, the UVGI market is also benefiting from the rapidly evolving changes in food packaging procedures.

As a result, the food and drinks packaging sector is likely to emerge as a major end-user of UVGI solutions in the coming few years. The threat and risks related to infections and food-borne diseases are increasing consistently, rather than receding. Harmful microorganisms responsible for infections continue to evolve parallel to advancements in the fields of antibiotics and chemical formulations used in cleaning solutions and disinfectants.

Over the last several decades, the world has been witnessing appearance of more aggressive microbe strains including SARS-like viruses, enterohaemorrhagic E. coli, and pandemic strains of the flu virus. In addition, increasing antibiotic-resistance of different species of bacteria is making it challenging to treat conditions once managed easily. These strains are resulting in serious infections and even death during outbreaks.

Increasing threat and risks are prompting public health and medical agencies to emphasize the significance of hand hygiene. These efforts concentrate on preventive measures rather than relying on medical intervention. While improvements in modern medicine are extending lives, a number of new approaches are increasing vulnerability of patients to infections temporarily.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Spurs Uptake of UV Germicidal Irradiation Technology

COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality

Use of UV Disinfection Systems for Air Treatment Jumps during COVID-19 Crisis

UVC Irradiation Provides Strong Germicidal Effect & Inactivates Replication of COVID-19 Virus

UV Germicidal Irradiation Opens Avenues for Decontamination & Reuse of N95 Masks and PPE

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation: An Introduction

Types of UV Germicidal Irradiation Systems

Market Outlook: Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Evolution of Germicidal UV Light Technology during a Global Pandemic

Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives to Restrict Adoption

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand

Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand

High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs

Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

COVID-19 Pandemic Draws Attention to UV-C LEDs

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings

Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

The Way Forward

Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer Environments

Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment Deployment of UV Disinfection

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps

Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables Augment Demand

