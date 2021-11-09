SAITECH Presented at Huobi Summit 2021

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAITECH Limited ("SAITECH" or the “Company”), a Eurasia-based energy saving bitcoin mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients, today announced that it attended the Huobi Summit 2021 (“Summit”) titled Blockchain and Beyond, a virtual event where industry leaders from around the world exchanged ideas around blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to promote the development of the digital economy. Topics representing the latest trends in the global blockchain industry were presented at the Summit, including public chains, DeFi applications, NFTs and Metaverse, which encouraged dialogue amongst a diverse audience. Over thirty distinguished speakers spoke during the Summit, including Alan Greenspan, former U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman, Thomas Lavin, UNICEF Director, Chen Zhiwu, HKU Professor, and Du Jun, Huobi Co-Founder. The Summit is hosted by Huobi Group and FX168 Finance Group.



Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAITECH presented on how SAITECH’s innovative energy-saving bitcoin mining approach can help facilitate a transition towards a cleaner and greener energy structure, thus making a positive impact on the environment and society. SAITECH is amongst the first in the bitcoin mining industry to issue carbon footprint and ESG reports. It aims to provide energy saving solutions to bitcoin mining industry and promote the clean transition of bitcoin mining industry.

“SAI has run three pilot programs in Asia from 2019-2020 and the results from the pilot programs have demonstrated solid energy and cost savings, together with positive environmental benefit when compared to the traditional mining approach. We are dedicated to deploying our SAIHUB as much as possible into Bitcoin mining infrastructure to improve the system energy efficiency and to provide a clean alternative boiler to traditional heating industry,” said Mr. Lee, “As more innovative energy-saving bitcoin mining approaches are developed and deployed, bitcoin mining activities have the potential to facilitate the transition of our energy structure and to support the future of renewables.”

For more details on the Huobi Summit 2021 virtual conference, please visit: https://www.2021digitalsummit.com/.

About SAITECH

SAITECH is a Eurasia-based energy saving digital asset mining operator that engages in the hosting of bitcoin mining machines for its clients. SAITECH uses a proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for digital asset mining machines that enables utilization of waste heat to provide recycled energy heating for potential customers while achieving lower mining operating costs. SAITECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital assets mining operation company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining industry.

For more information on SAITECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

About Huobi Group

Huobi Group, a world leading blockchain company, was founded in 2013 to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and further the integration of blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded its products and services to public blockchains, digital asset trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, project incubation, digital asset research and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital ecosystem through investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies across the blockchain industry.

About FX168 Finance Group

FX168 Finance Group is a well-known supplier providing the composite services including 24H professional and real-time financial news/data, investment education and training, financial events and brand promotion operating bases on Greater China, North America and Europe.

