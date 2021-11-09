Implication of Connectivity, Autonomy, Shared Freight, and Electrification (CASE) on North America & Europe's Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Aftermarkets - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implication of CASE on Global Medium and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the impact of Connectivity, Autonomy, Shared Freight, and Electrification (CASE) on the commercial vehicle aftermarket, mainly in North American and European regions.
Discussions in this study are specific to medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The study discusses the various market trends, influencing factors, business and operating models, and differentiated product requirements relevant to the CASE aftermarket and provide an overview of the current and future prospects for commercial vehicle aftermarket participants, alongside the growth of CASE in trucks. The base year for analysis is 2020, while the forecast period is from 2021 to 2030.
CASE impact on aftermarket demand by parts along with capability gaps of various aftermarket participants in CASE segments are also analyzed. With the current and future potential of CASE penetration in commercial vehicles, underlying opportunities for commercial vehicle aftermarket participants are also identified and analyzed to help participants make the right business decision.
Apart from the above, this study also provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and regional regulations that have an impact on the CASE commercial vehicle aftermarket. Key companies that are capable of disrupting the CASE commercial vehicle aftermarket with their innovative offering and operating process are also highlighted in the report.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What are the disruptive CASE commercial vehicle trends that will have an impact on the aftermarket business in the short and long terms?
- What are the key CASE factors influencing various aftermarket initiatives?
- How competitive are aftermarket participants when it comes to offerings?
- What are the various distribution and business models of commercial vehicle aftermarket participants?
- How do CASE market movements impact the key aspects of the commercial vehicle aftermarket business?
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Overview
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
Overview
- Key Findings
- Regional CASE Landscape
- CASE Driving Aftersales Stakeholder Involvement and Focus Shift
- Aftersales Business Models Driven by CASE
- Companies to Watch Out
- Potential Case Trends That Will Disrupt the Market
- Impact of Disruptive Trends on Aftermarket
- Impact of Regulations on CASE Aftermarket Segments - North America
- Impact of Regulations on CASE Aftermarket Segments - Europe
- Aftermarket Stakeholders Contributing to CASE Trucks
Connectivity
- Truck Connectivity Adoption on Aftermarket Fleet Management
- Telematics Key Service Enablement in Trucks
- Key Connectivity Adoption Factors Influencing Aftermarket
- Connected Trends; Impact and Opportunities on the Aftermarket
- Connected Truck Penetration - North America
- Connected Truck Penetration - Europe
- Connected Truck Impact on Aftermarket parts
- Connectivity Differentiated Product Demand Cycle
- Connected Truck Aftermarket Operating Model
- Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants
- Connected Truck Aftermarket Business Models
- Underlying Connected Truck Aftermarket Opportunities
- Case Study - Supplier’s Connected Components and Services (ZF)
Autonomous
- Roadmap of Autonomous Adoption & Impact on Aftermarket
- Autonomous Integrator in Trucks
- Key Autonomous Adoption Factors Influencing Aftermarket
- Autonomous Trends; Impact and Opportunities on the Aftermarket
- Autonomous Revenue Forecast - North America
- Autonomous Revenue Forecast - Europe
- Autonomous Truck Impact on Aftermarket Parts
- Key Specialty Parts Requirements Alongside the Growth of Autonomous Trucks
- Autonomous Differentiated Product Demand Cycle
- Autonomous Truck Aftermarket Operating Model
- Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants
- Autonomous Truck Aftermarket Business Models
- Underlying Autonomous Truck Aftermarket Opportunities
- Case Study - Autonomous Retrofit Trucks (Plus)
- Case Studies - Autonomous Smart Tires/Tire Management (Bridgestone and Goodyear)
Shared Freight
- Shared Freight Effect on Aftermarket Fleet Management
- Digital Shared Freight Integration
- Key Shared Freight Adoption Factors Influencing
- Shared Freight Trends; Impact and Opportunities on aftermarket
- Freight Brokerage Revenue Forecast - North America
- Freight Brokerage Revenue Forecast - Europe
- Shared Freight Impact on Aftermarket Parts
- Shared Freight Differentiated Product Demand Cycle
- Shared Freight Aftermarket Operating Model
- Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants
- Shared Freight Business Models Impacting Aftermarket
- Underlying Shared Freight Aftermarket Opportunities
- Case Study: Enabling Shared Freight Logistics - Flock Freight
Electrification
- Truck Electrification Effect on Aftermarket
- Electric Truck Application and its Impact on Aftermarket
- Electric Truck Market Regional Differences
- Key Electric Trucks Adoption Factors influencing
- Electrification Trends; Impact and Opportunities in the Aftermarket
- Electric Truck Penetration - North America
- Electric Truck Penetration - Europe
- Electric Truck Impact on Aftermarket parts
- Specialty Part Requirements Alongside the Growth of Electrification
- Electric Truck Differentiated Product Demand Cycle
- Electric Truck Aftersales Operating Model
- Capability Gap Analysis of Aftermarket Key Participants
- Electric Truck Possible Aftermarket Business Models
- Underlying Electric Truck Aftermarket Opportunities
- Case Study - Enabling Aftersales Support System for Electric Trucks (Volvo Lights)
- Case Study - Heavy Duty Battery Swapping (Project eHaul)
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Connectivity to Enhance Fleet Management Opportunity
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Autonomous Technologies to Drive Complex Parts and Service Requirement
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Shared Freight to Optimize Fleet Utilization
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Electrification to Drive Service Partnerships
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5r15t