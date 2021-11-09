Willis Towers Watson appoints Clare Muhiudeen as Head of Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Clare Muhiudeen as Head of Asia, effective immediately.



Based in Hong Kong, Clare will be responsible for driving business growth and directing Willis Towers Watson’s (WTW) client and colleague experience across its business segments in Asia. Reporting to Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International at WTW, Clare succeeds Scott Burnett, who is currently transitioning from his Asia geography role into his new position as WTW Chief Commercial Officer in the Risk & Broking operations worldwide.

Clare takes up this role following a 30-year career in human capital consulting, serving clients and leading large, multi-disciplinary teams across various international markets including Asia Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East, and Latin America. Most recently, she has been leading the company’s Human Capital & Benefits segment across WTW International and has worked with multinational companies in a range of sectors, including engineering, airlines, luxury brands, telecommunications, professional services and many more.

Pamela Thomson-Hall said: “Clare is an accomplished and inspiring leader in the organisation. Her diverse experience and insights on the emerging markets, managing complex strategic reward, talent and change programmes uniquely placed her to take up this position. In addition, Clare brings with her a collaborative client-first culture that will enable us to deliver superior advice, broking and solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital to our clients in Asia. Being a Malaysian, Clare also understands the Asian region well and is dedicated not only to our clients across our business segments but to advancing our Inclusion and Diversity programmes in WTW.”

Commenting on her new appointment, Clare Muhiudeen said: “I am excited to be leading our dynamic and talented colleagues in the delivery of our value proposition across our two key segments – Health, Wealth and Career, and Risk and Broking, to organisations and communities across Asia. In the next stage of our vision as one WTW, we have the opportunity to accelerate our clients growth in Asia by leveraging our global products and solutions, bringing the best of WTW to our local markets in an integrated way. I look forward to leading our teams to bring all of WTW together to help our clients succeed.”

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimise benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

