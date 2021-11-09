Global Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Business Model Analysis Report 2021: An Emerging Model in the Post-Pandemic Retail Era Defined by Ease of Access and Personalization

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles: Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Business Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study explores the evolving customer journey across a wide range of online and offline D2C models, key drivers influencing growth, challenges that lie ahead, and major technologies that will drive innovation in this space.

The convergence of transformational Mega Trends and disruptive technologies emerging from the new retail shift will result in new growth opportunities in this space, including social marketing and commerce integration, software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms for supply chain management, and vertical integration to improve profit margins.

In 2020, 59% of customers preferred to shop online. Customers emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic expect seamless digital shopping experiences and direct interaction with brands. In fact, customers are more willing to switch to brands that offer complete transparency and accountability.



In the post-pandemic retail era defined by ease of access and personalization, direct-to-consumer (D2C) is emerging as a business model that offers end-to-end customer service without the need for traditional intermediaries. The eCommerce boom and the increasing demand for digital shopping experiences are driving the growth of digital-native brands and the shift to digital business models. In fact, social commerce and influencer marketing are emerging as two key factors contributing to successful customer outreach and retention.



Looking ahead, the deployment of emerging technologies, such as AR/VR, data analytics, chatbots, and blockchain, will drastically improve online customer experience and improve supply chain transparency. A strong data-driven strategy will emerge as the key solution to understanding customer behavior and offering a holistic customer experiences.

Technologies will mature, become less expensive, and make it easy for new participants to penetrate the market and offer better customer experience. To create differentiation, brands will need to influence customer habits and find new ways to promote and sell their products.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the key factors or indicators driving the direct-to-consumer (D2C) market?

What are the current unmet needs and challenges faced by D2C companies?

What is the scope for innovation and commercial advantage in this space over the next decade?

What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

What best practices can companies seeking to enter this space learn from incumbent participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Our Mega Trend Universe - Direct-to-consumer Business Model

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Direct-to-Consumer Sales Strategy

Direct-to-Consumer Model and Traditional Models

Direct-to-Consumer and Traditional Models

Direct-to-Consumer - Compressing Value Chains

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity - Industry Implications

Trend Opportunity - Direct-to-Consumer Penetration by Industry and Region

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity - KPI Analysis

Trend Opportunity Attractiveness Analysis

Case Study - Selling Through Own Physical Stores

Case Study - Selling Through Pop-up Stores

Case Study - Selling Through Marketplace

Case Study - Selling Through Own Online Platform

Case Study - Selling Through Social Media

Case Study - Selling Through Subscription Model

Case Study - Selling Through Personalized Programs

Case Study - Selling Through Own Online Stores

Trend Opportunity - Technologies Used by D2C Brands

Trend Opportunity - Top 5 Challenges on the Horizon

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends Beets Implications

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Social Marketing and Commerce Integration for Improved Customer Engagement

Growth Opportunity 2 - Leveraging SaaS Platform for Supply Chain Management

Growth Opportunity 3 - Vertical Integration for Higher Profit Margins

Critical Success Factors for Growth

The Way Forward

5. Next Steps

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Your Next Steps

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

6. Appendix

