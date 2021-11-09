New York, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endoscopes Market – Analysis By Product Type, Application End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180319/?utm_source=GNW

97 billion in the year 2020 with North America region leading the regional market share. Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (cancer, heart diseases, gastrointestinal diseases ), aging population, increasing healthcare expenditure and introduction of new endoscopic products are the major factors that are expected to boost the demand of endoscopes in the region. Meanwhile, the demand in developed economies is already really high and the future growth is going to remain quite significant.



However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to high demand for endoscopic procedures along with improving healthcare infrastructure that will drive the market for Endoscopes in the forthcoming years. Intense competition among endoscopes makers exists due to the increasing demand for endoscopes for various diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, coupled with technological advances. Increasing market demand is likely to encourage entry of new companies in the future, driven by the increasing awareness and acceptance of endoscopes and related technologies.



The COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, including the endoscopes, non-urgent surgical care and other healthcare industries in multiple ways. The COVID-19 episode has disrupted the market of Endoscopes in different nations because of lockdowns, travel boycotts, and implementation of stay-at-home orders. The highly infectious nature, hospitalization and mortality rates associated with COVID-19 has impacted clinical care for many life-threatening conditions and has quite naturally postponed many non-urgent surgical or endoscopic procedures in order to minimize the risk of infection and to compliance with various governmental orders. As, the healthcare resources, including the surgical and endoscopy centers were deviated towards Covid care.



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of endoscopes for treatment and diagnosis, and technological advancements leading to enhanced applications of endoscopes. Furthermore, the growing preference for minimally-invasive surgeries over traditional/open surgeries are driving the utilization of various endoscopic procedures for diagnosis, such as gastrointestinal endoscopy, laparoscopy, arthroscopy, cystoscopy etc. These factors, in turn, are projected to fuel the demand for Endoscopes over the coming years.



One of the global leaders in medical devices industry, Olympus Corporation has focused on endoscopes innovation and some strategic M&A activity. For instance, in 2020, the company announced their U.S. FDA approved new and most advanced endoscopy system EVIS X1, it will improve outcomes from disorders of the stomach, colon, and oesophagus, as well as from bronchial diseases, by providing every endoscopists with innovative and proven tools worldwide. Alongside, in 2021, the company acquired Quest Photonic Devices B.V. (Netherlands) to strengthen its surgical endoscope business and add abdominal surgical instruments to its portfolio.



Scope of the Report

• The report presents the analysis of Endoscopes Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by value (USD Millions).



• The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by Product Type (Flexible Endoscopes, Rigid Endoscopes, Others).



• The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by Application (GI endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy, Others)



• The report analyses the Endoscopes Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others)



• The Global Endoscopes Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA).



• The Global Endoscopes Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT Analysis and Porter Five Force Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Application and by End User.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product developments. The companies analysed in the report include Olympus, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific, Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Medtronic, Steris Corporation, Fujifilm, Karl Storz SE.



Key Target Audience



• Endoscopes products or Endoscopy devices Manufacturers



• Pharmaceutical Industry



• Biotechnology Companies



• Government and Research Organisations



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06180319/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________