Global Digital Intelligence Solutions Benchmarking Report 2021: Competitive Insights on Top Vendors in the Industry

Dublin, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Intelligence Solutions Market 2021: Frost Radar Report"

This research service includes competitive insights on top vendors in the digital intelligence solutions industry as well as a proprietary benchmarking analysis of each vendor in terms of overall revenue growth, product and solution offerings, growth strategy, commitment to innovation, and understanding of current and future market trends.

The vendors profiled were determined at the analyst team's discretion regarding the functions that an intelligence platform must possess that bring together operational, physical, and cybersecurity protocols and data visualization tools.

Digitalization trends have continued to touch every facet of our lives, including multiple areas and functions regarding how businesses secure their organization, their assets, and their data.

Traditionally, this has required separate teams to ensure the security of a very specific area of the organization, such as business operations, physical security systems, or digital infrastructure; however, digitalization has also transformed how security operations are conducted, pivoting to more data-rich operations, monitoring, analysis, and response and creating a need for better information sharing across the scattered security teams.

While many traditional data visualization and event management platforms claim to help security teams with this key task, what has actually occurred is the ability to integrate a few security operations while still leaving significant coverage gaps to specialized teams. Overburdened security teams do not have the time to manage multiple systems, alerts, and monitoring tasks while also conducting event analysis, investigation, or mitigation tasks, especially as many security incidents are evolving to target or enable security events that affect multiple systems.

Organizations need a truly holistic security solution that can alleviate operator fatigue and also combat more disruptive and sophisticated attacks. Digital intelligence solutions that are able to collect, analyze, and report on potential events or incidents identified from multiple data sources will enable organizations to better defend themselves from these multi-faceted attacks and move to a more proactive risk posture.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Radar Analytics

Digital Intelligence Solutions Market

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

ARES Security

BlackBerry

Cellebrite

Cobwebs Technologies

Cognyte

Dataminr

Everbridge

Genetec

Magnet Forensics

Ontic

Recorded Future

Silobreaker

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps

